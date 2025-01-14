Justin and Hailey Bieber Give the Middle Finger in New Photo After Singer Shockingly Unfollows Former Mentors Scooter Braun and Usher
Justin and Hailey Bieber aren't holding back how they feel!
On Tuesday, January 14, the singer uploaded a batch of new photos from their vacation to snowy Aspen, Colo., and while most of the snaps featured the dad-of-one taking in the scenery, one image with his wife had everyone talking.
The second shot in the Instagram carousel showed Justin, 30, and the model, 28, giving the middle finger with both of their hands.
The two appeared to be sitting down for a meal in the image, with the Rhode skincare founder wearing a Yankees hat, sunglasses and black leather jacket while she situated her two hands on the sides of her face.
Meanwhile, the "Baby" vocalist pulled his sweatshirt's hood over his head and blocked his face with his hands.
The bold snap could have been targeted at a few people, as it comes after the pop star went on a shocking Instagram unfollowing spree, choosing to no longer follow his former mentor and boss Scooter Braun — whom he parted ways with professionally in 2022 — and mentor Usher.
It was reported he also unfollowed his former "swag coach" Ryan Good, former bodyguard Kenny Hamilton and Allison Kaye, a former manager of his who worked for Scooter's company.
Justin hasn't commented on his social media activity, though some believe he could be cleaning house after former friend and mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on s-- trafficking and racketeering charges.
That being said, the "Lonely" singer still follows the disgraced rapper on Instagram.
Details of Diddy's salacious lifestyle emerged when multiple men and women accused the father-of-seven of holding "freak off" parties, where he allegedly raped countless individuals after drugging them.
More than one person who filed a sexual assault lawsuit claimed the crime occurred when they were underage, prompting fans to wonder if Justin was ever subjected to Sean's behavior or attended his shindigs.
In the wake of Diddy's lawsuits, interviews between the Bad Boy Records founder and Justin resurfaced, including one in which Sean, 55, revealed he was spending 48 hours straight with the then-teenager in 2009.
"Where we hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose," Sean vaguely said in the video. "But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream."
In another awkward moment, the guys appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! together in 2011, with the "Coming Home" vocalist noting of how they spend their time together, "[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."
As OK! reported, a source said Justin was "completely disgusted" by the allegations against the mogul.
"He's been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy," one source told a news outlet, explaining, "Justin is in a hard place mentally right now. He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."