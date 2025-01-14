Justin and Hailey Bieber Give the Middle Finger in New Photo After Singer Shockingly Unfollows Former Mentors Scooter Braun and Usher

Are the Biebers trying to send a message to their former friends?

On Tuesday, January 14, the singer uploaded a batch of new photos from their vacation to snowy Aspen, Colo., and while most of the snaps featured the dad-of-one taking in the scenery, one image with his wife had everyone talking.

The second shot in the Instagram carousel showed Justin, 30, and the model, 28, giving the middle finger with both of their hands.

The two appeared to be sitting down for a meal in the image, with the Rhode skincare founder wearing a Yankees hat, sunglasses and black leather jacket while she situated her two hands on the sides of her face.

Meanwhile, the "Baby" vocalist pulled his sweatshirt's hood over his head and blocked his face with his hands.