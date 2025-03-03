10 Things to Know About Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun's Relationship: From the Singer's Early Years to Recent Unfollow Drama and More

Outside the music industry, Bieber and Braun's bond deepened over the years that they often defended each other amid their respective issues.

For instance, the "Beauty and the Beat" hitmaker released a statement in March 2010 defending Braun, who turned himself in to Nassau County police months after the infamous November 2009 mall incident that left five Bieber fans injured.

"He is someone of high moral character and principle. The decisions he made that day were to protect the safety of myself and my fans and I am very thankful to have someone in my life who watches over me the way Scooter does," the singer, who wore a "Free Scooter" shirt after the development, said in a statement.

When Bieber turned 18 in March 2012, the talent manager gifted him a $100,000 electric car and told him, "You work really, really hard and I always yell at you, 'Don't get anything flashy, we're not about that, be humble, be humble.' I kind of broke my own rule."