10 Things to Know About Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun's Relationship: From the Singer's Early Years to Recent Unfollow Drama and More
Scooter Braun Launched SB Projects in 2007
According to Scooter Braun's official website, the talent manager launched SB Projects, "a diversified entertainment and media company with ventures at the junction of music, film, television, technology, brands, culture and social good" in 2007.
Scooter Braun Discovered Justin Bieber in 2008
Braun first bumped into a video of then-12-year-old Justin Bieber while watching YouTube videos of a musician Akon asked him to check out. Although convincing Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, to let him manage the young performer was challenging, the entrepreneur soon received the matriarch's approval and began taking the "Baby" hitmaker to meetings and demo recording sessions.
By July 2008, Bieber signed to Usher and Braun's company, Raymond Braun Media Group, marking the start of his music career.
Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber Grew Closer in the Years Thereafter
Outside the music industry, Bieber and Braun's bond deepened over the years that they often defended each other amid their respective issues.
For instance, the "Beauty and the Beat" hitmaker released a statement in March 2010 defending Braun, who turned himself in to Nassau County police months after the infamous November 2009 mall incident that left five Bieber fans injured.
"He is someone of high moral character and principle. The decisions he made that day were to protect the safety of myself and my fans and I am very thankful to have someone in my life who watches over me the way Scooter does," the singer, who wore a "Free Scooter" shirt after the development, said in a statement.
When Bieber turned 18 in March 2012, the talent manager gifted him a $100,000 electric car and told him, "You work really, really hard and I always yell at you, 'Don't get anything flashy, we're not about that, be humble, be humble.' I kind of broke my own rule."
Scooter Braun Constantly Defended Justin Bieber
Between 2013 and 2014, the "That Should Be Me" singer found himself in hot water due to numerous controversies, including legal issues and public outbursts. He raised eyebrows due to his Anne Frank comments and refused to be questioned after speeding through a 25-miles-per-hour zone in his neighborhood in May 2013.
At the time, a source told RadarOnline.com that Braun wanted Bieber to get help as he was "hanging out with the wrong people."
"It's been one incident after another with him and Braun has always been very supportive and still is. But now Scooter wants him to go to rehab to get his act together. Justin needs to get away from the bad influences in his life," the insider continued.
Bieber's scandals and run-ins with the law extended in the months thereafter, including his pee in a bucket fallout in July 2013, DUI and assault arrests in January 2014 and a controversial racist joke in June 2014.
Justin Bieber Finally Returned
Speaking in a December 2015 interview with The New York Times, Braun opened up about Bieber's comeback and expressed his past worries about how the singer "could have died" if he had not intervened after the 2013 Journals mixtape.
"It wasn't until something happened that it clicked for him," Braun continued. "He made the conscious decision as a young man: 'I need to make a change in my own life.'"
Justin Bieber Sold His Publishing Rights and Master Royalties to Hipgnosis
In January 2023, the Hipgnosis Songs Capital — a partnership between Hipgnosis Song Management and funds managed by Blackstone — officially acquired Bieber's publishing rights and master royalties for $200 million.
Their Relationship Started to Crumble in 2023
Puck released an August 2023 report, claiming Bieber and Braun had not spoken in months, noting the "Sorry" singer was looking for new management before the expiration of his contract. However, sources dismissed the claims and told Entertainment Tonight the twosome were still working together.
Several artists, including Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel, began leaving Braun in the same month.
Justin Bieber Parted Ways With His Business Manager Before Scooter Braun's Retirement
Bieber cut ties with his business manager, Lou Taylor, and hired Johnny Depp's financial manager, a source told People in June 2024.
The insider, however, clarified Braun was still managing Bieber at the time.
"[Bieber's] still in a contract and won't be out of it for a long time," the source added.
Scooter Braun Retired From Management in June 2024
After 23 years in service, Braun released a lengthy statement to announce his retirement as a manager to focus on being HYBE America's CEO.
"So yes, it's been 23 years. And yes, this chapter has come to an end. But the great Berry Gordy once told me 'young man, it never ends the way you wanted, but it doesn't mean it didn't happen,'" he said. "That wisdom has proven to be correct. I never saw how this chapter would end, h---, I never even saw it happening. But it did. And I will cherish every moment of it. I made my plan… but it turns out I like God's plan better. Cheers!"
Justin Bieber Unfollowed Scooter Braun on Instagram
Months after Braun's retirement, eagle-eyed fans noticed the "Love Me" singer unfollowed Braun on Instagram as of January 4.