Justin Bieber Spotted Out With Wife Hailey After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin and Hailey hit the town!

On Wednesday, June 29, Justin Bieber and wife, model Hailey Bieber, were spotted hand in hand as they arrived at an evening church service in Beverly Hills.

The pair, who tied the knot back in 2018, kept it classic, rocking coordinating black-and-white outfits. The 25-year-old Rhode Skin founder paired an oversized leather jacket with a white crop top and high-waisted denim shorts, completing the look with sleek, vintage-inspired sunglasses, black square earrings with gold detailing and a pair of black and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old musician opted for a more casual look, sporting an oversized black T-shirt, a matching black jacket and gray sweatpants, accessorizing with a backward baseball cap, white sunglasses, a white necklace and a pair of white chunky tennis shoes.