Supportive Wife: Hailey Bieber Gives Positive Update On Justin Bieber Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis
Always there for her man! Hailey Bieber gave the public insight as to how her husband, Justin Bieber, has been doing following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.
“He’s doing really well … he’s feeling a lot better and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen,” the supermodel said of her husband during a Wednesday, June 15, appearance on Good Morning America.
IT'S MENTAL HEALTH MONTH! SEE THE CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE BEEN OUTSPOKEN ABOUT TAKING CARE OF THEIR MENTAL WELL BEING: PHOTOS
“He’s going to be totally OK, and I’m just grateful that he’s fine," Hailey explained. “Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s been really amazing.”
The cover girl, who recently had a scare of her own when a blood clot triggered a "mini stroke," revealed that the couple has been put to the test with their recent health obstacles but have come out stronger because of it.
“Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of almost forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so people understand what you’re going through. I actually think it opened up a lot of important and amazing conversations,” she said.
“You’re being there for each other and supporting each other and there’s just something that really bonds you through these times," Hailey continued.
FANS IN A FRENZY! JUSTIN BIEBER SUPPORTERS SLAM MANAGER SCOOTER BRAUN AFTER POP STAR REVEALS FACIAL PARALYSIS
As OK! previously reported, the "Sorry" singer announced that he would be postponing the rest of his tour due to his sudden diagnosis of the rare neurological disorder. "I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome," Justin said. "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and it's caused my face to have paralysis."
Despite being dealt the shocking diagnosis, his better half has been supportive. “She’s by his side for whatever he needs, as are his other close friends and family. … [He] has every faith this will resolve itself eventually, but of course it’s a stressful situation to be dealing with and a tough time for both of them right now," a source told Us Weekly.