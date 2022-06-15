Supportive Wife: Hailey Bieber Gives Positive Update On Justin Bieber Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

“He’s going to be totally OK, and I’m just grateful that he’s fine," Hailey explained. “Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s been really amazing.”

The cover girl, who recently had a scare of her own when a blood clot triggered a "mini stroke," revealed that the couple has been put to the test with their recent health obstacles but have come out stronger because of it.

“Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of almost forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so people understand what you’re going through. I actually think it opened up a lot of important and amazing conversations,” she said.