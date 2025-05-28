Justin Bieber Fondles His Wife Hailey Bieber's Assets in Flirty New Photos
Justin Bieber just copped a feel!
The star was seen getting handsy with his wife, Hailey Bieber, in flirty new photos amid concerns the pair are going through some marital issues.
"🫡," the pop star, 31, simply captioned the photos via Instagram.
Justin Bieber Gets Handsy With Wife Hailey!
In the photos, the singer fondled his wife's assets as she snuggled up to him.
Of course, people had a lot to say about the moment.
One person wrote, "Who needs a bra when Justin Bieber supports you," while another said, "Never lose your spark Justin!!! You deserve all the happiness."
A third person added, "JUSTIN LOVES HIS WIFE !!! NO MATTER WHAT YOU GUYS SAY," while a fourth said, "soooooo cute 💗💗💗."
Her Recent Milestone
The post comes after it was revealed that Hailey, 28, signed a billion-dollar deal for her popular beauty brand, Rhode.
On Wednesday, May 28, the company announced the big news.
“The $1 billion deal is comprised of $800 million of consideration payable at closing in a combination of cash and stock, subject to customary adjustments, and an additional potential earnout consideration of $200 million based on the future growth of the brand over a three-year timeframe,” a press release states.
e.l.f. secured $600 million in debt financing in order to fund the deal.
The model gushed over the news via Instagram, writing, “When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally.”
“So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode,” she continued. “I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand.”
Justin also re-shared the statement on his Instagram page.
Meanwhile, the "Baby" crooner has made headlines for his alleged financial woes.
As OK! previously reported, the Canada native is allegedly in debt due to canceling his 2022 Justice tour. Scooter Braun, who was Justin's former manager, lent him money to cover the costs of the tour debt.
According to a news outlet, the amount reportedly totaled more than $8 million.
Justin's camp replied to the accusations.
"Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality," his representatives said in April.