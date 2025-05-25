NEWS Justin Bieber's Apology to Hailey: 'I Was Sadly Mistaken' After Her 'Vogue' Cover Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Justin Bieber admitted he was wrong after Hailey landed her 'Vogue' cover, calling his past comment a mistake.

Justin Bieber is back with another public apology. This time, the pop star expressed regret to his wife, Hailey Bieber, after saying she would never grace the cover of Vogue.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Justin Bieber apologized to Hailey for once saying she'd never be on a 'Vogue' cover.

In a now-deleted Instagram post shared on Tuesday, May 20, Justin, 31, reminisced about a heated argument with Hailey, 28, while celebrating her groundbreaking magazine achievement. "Yo, this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue," he wrote, sharing photos of her stunning spread.

For Justin, the moment was a wake-up call about the importance of understanding in relationships. "For some reason, I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even," the "Baby" hitmaker continued. "I think as we mature, we realize that we're not helping by getting even. We're honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection."

He concluded his heartfelt message by saying, "Baby you already know, but forgive me for saying you wouldn't get a Vogue cover cuz I was sadly mistaken."

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The pair welcomed their son, Jack, in August 2024.

The reaction among fans was mixed. Many praised Justin's honesty, while others questioned the appropriateness of calling out his wife on such a significant accomplishment. "People think relationships are perfect and that there are no arguments, he was honest and everything is fine. Be happy, and let JB be happy. Who has never had a bad fight with their partner?" one user supported. However, another chimed in with criticism, asserting, "'Sadly mistaken' is diabolical in this sentence … bestie, just say congrats, I love you or something."

Later, Justin altered the caption on his post to just a few emojis. In a follow-up post featuring manta rays, he reflected on his emotions, writing, "On hard days like today these rare little creatures give me some joy." This post drew further comments, with one user pointing out, "If you think this is a hard day for you, imagine how Hailey feels when you embarrass her publicly during one of the most important achievements of her life."

Despite the backlash on social media, Justin spared no praise for his wife in the Vogue article. He remarked, "I've done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I've ever done was marry Hailey." He also addressed the public scrutiny Hailey faces as his wife, noting, "She's in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion. And the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy."

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Justin Bieber said marrying Hailey was the smartest decision of his life.

The couple's journey began with a civil ceremony in 2018, followed by a star-studded wedding the next year. They announced the arrival of their son, Jack Blues, on August 23, 2024.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The model spoke about her 'scary' childbirth experience.