Cha-Ching! Justin Bieber Reportedly Paid $10 Million to Perform at Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding in Mumbai: Photos

According to reports , the 30-year-old got paid a whopping $10 million to perform at billionaire heir Anant Ambani ’s pre-wedding in Mumbai, India.

On Saturday, July 6, the celeb shared a series of photos and videos from the extravagant concert.

The star played some of his most famous hits, such as "Baby," "Love Yourself," and "Peaches," during a private concert for Ambani, his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, and their family and friends.