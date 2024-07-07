Cha-Ching! Justin Bieber Reportedly Paid $10 Million to Perform at Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding in Mumbai: Photos
Justin Bieber is bringing home a massive check to pregnant wife Hailey Bieber!
According to reports, the 30-year-old got paid a whopping $10 million to perform at billionaire heir Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding in Mumbai, India.
On Saturday, July 6, the celeb shared a series of photos and videos from the extravagant concert.
The star played some of his most famous hits, such as "Baby," "Love Yourself," and "Peaches," during a private concert for Ambani, his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, and their family and friends.
In the clips, the crowd was singing and dancing along as Justin hyped up the party. The musician wore a white tank top, backwards hat, large white jacket and black pants. Meanwhile, Anant stepped out in a red crocodile jacket and matching shoes, as his lover stunned in a silver gown.
Anant is the son of Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani — who is the richest person in Asia with a net worth of $123.4 billion, according to Forbes. Justin has an estimated net worth of $300 million.
While the famous heartthrob was away in India, Hailey was back in the States as the couple prepared to welcome their first child together.
As the model's due date rapidly nears, the lovebirds, their family, friends and fans are all eager to meet the little one.
A source recently spilled about how the pregnancy is going for the Rhode Skin founder.
"Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy," they said of the model, who announced they were expecting in May.
"Overall, Hailey has been feeling great," the insider added, noting how the couple knows the gender of the offspring but will be keeping it under wraps.
"She hasn’t stopped working and is finishing up her latest launch before she takes time off from traveling," the confidante continued of the brunette beauty, who recently opened her first pop-up store in NYC.
As to whether the pair are ready to welcome their pride and joy, the source said, "Their nursery is nearly finished. It’s a lot of neutral colors and it’s a classic design with a modern touch."
While Justin has been wanting to start a family for years, another insider revealed why it felt right for the duo to expand their brood now.
"They’ve come a long way and are in a really great place right now," they stated of the stars, who tied the knot in 2018.
"Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can’t wait for the next phase in their lives," the insider added. "Their bond is stronger than ever."