OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Cha-Ching! Justin Bieber Reportedly Paid $10 Million to Perform at Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding in Mumbai: Photos

Composite photos of Justin Bieber.
Source: MEGA/@justinbieber/Instagram
By:

Jul. 7 2024, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Bieber is bringing home a massive check to pregnant wife Hailey Bieber!

According to reports, the 30-year-old got paid a whopping $10 million to perform at billionaire heir Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding in Mumbai, India.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber paid million perform anant ambani pre wedding mumbai
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber performed at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash.

On Saturday, July 6, the celeb shared a series of photos and videos from the extravagant concert.

The star played some of his most famous hits, such as "Baby," "Love Yourself," and "Peaches," during a private concert for Ambani, his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, and their family and friends.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clips, the crowd was singing and dancing along as Justin hyped up the party. The musician wore a white tank top, backwards hat, large white jacket and black pants. Meanwhile, Anant stepped out in a red crocodile jacket and matching shoes, as his lover stunned in a silver gown.

Anant is the son of Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani — who is the richest person in Asia with a net worth of $123.4 billion, according to Forbes. Justin has an estimated net worth of $300 million.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber paid million perform anant ambani pre wedding mumbai
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Anant Ambani is one of the heirs to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries empire.

Article continues below advertisement

While the famous heartthrob was away in India, Hailey was back in the States as the couple prepared to welcome their first child together.

As the model's due date rapidly nears, the lovebirds, their family, friends and fans are all eager to meet the little one.

Article continues below advertisement

A source recently spilled about how the pregnancy is going for the Rhode Skin founder.

"Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy," they said of the model, who announced they were expecting in May.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber paid million perform anant ambani pre wedding mumbai
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber is expecting his first child with wife Hailey Bieber.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber
Article continues below advertisement

"Overall, Hailey has been feeling great," the insider added, noting how the couple knows the gender of the offspring but will be keeping it under wraps.

"She hasn’t stopped working and is finishing up her latest launch before she takes time off from traveling," the confidante continued of the brunette beauty, who recently opened her first pop-up store in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber paid million perform anant ambani pre wedding mumbai
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber was spotted at the Mumbai airport on July 5.

Article continues below advertisement

As to whether the pair are ready to welcome their pride and joy, the source said, "Their nursery is nearly finished. It’s a lot of neutral colors and it’s a classic design with a modern touch."

While Justin has been wanting to start a family for years, another insider revealed why it felt right for the duo to expand their brood now.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"They’ve come a long way and are in a really great place right now," they stated of the stars, who tied the knot in 2018.

"Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can’t wait for the next phase in their lives," the insider added. "Their bond is stronger than ever."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.