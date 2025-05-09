NEWS Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Messages About 'Being Selfish' and 'Used' as Concerns Over His Behavior Grows Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber shared cryptic posts to his Instagram about 'being selfish' and 'used' amid concerns about his behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber shared cryptic posts to his Instagram amid growing concerns regarding his behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

'I've Done Things That Have Hurt Others'

"I'm just an average flawed guy, I’ve done things that have hurt others,” Bieber wrote in the first post. "I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today." "Love draws us in. Love doesn't condemn. Love believes the best. Love hopes all things and endures all things," continued the "Sorry" singer. "It doesn't keep record of wrong. Love helps u to forgive and love even your enemies."

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Claims He's 'Selfish'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber said he thinks he will 'get exposed' if he tells people 'how selfish' he is.

In a second post, the “Peaches” singer said he “sometimes” thinks he will “get exposed” if he tells people “how selfish” he is. "Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me,” he continued. “I thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included. But the more honest I am about where I really am. The more freedom I actually have.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Trying Harder Won't Work'

The famous singer added a third post, which continued to share his vulnerable thoughts. "The truth is I wake up every morning,” he began, alongside a photo of a bird. “Some days I'm optimistic. Sometimes I wake up pessimistic. I can't control how I'm gonna feel.” "I’ve been really asking god to help me see the best in people,” he elaborated. Even after being used in the way I have. Once again it’s easier to point the finger than it is to take ownership. It’s easy to say, ‘D--- [they're] greedy,' rather than to check the greed in our own hearts Only god can remove the greed and selfishness from our hearts. Trying harder won’t work. Cuz I tried lol."

'Unequipped and Unqualified'

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Justin Bieber previously referred to himself as 'selfish' on Instagram.