Justin Bieber Admits He's 'Selfish and Judgmental' After Sparking Concern by Constantly Smoking Marijuana and Acting Strange in Posts

After weeks of people criticizing Justin Bieber for smoking a bong on social media, the star expressed how he often feels 'unworthy' in life.

March 13 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Amid concerns for his well-being, Justin Bieber shared his inner thoughts via a candid Instagram Story post on Thursday, March 13.

"People told me my whole life, 'wow Justin you deserve that,' and I personally have always felt unworthy," the singer's message began.

Justin Bieber admitted he's 'selfish and judgmental' in an Instagram Story post.

"Like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky, like, d---, if only they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn't be saying this," expressed the dad-of-one, 31. "I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

Bieber had the sound "Sneaky Sneaky" by Gold Tiger playing in the background of the upload.

The star confessed he often feels 'unworthy' and 'unqualified.'

The post comes amid fans voicing their concerns for Bieber's health, as he's been posting endless content of himself with a bong and acting odd.

The worries became so widespread on social media that his rep spoke out to slam drug abuse accusations, noting the claims are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

The new dad was under fire for posting photos with a bong.

Despite the statement, the "Baby" vocalist continued to exhibit strange behavior online, including a video post that showed him smiling and smoking a blunt.

Fans were also confused as to why he was posting photos with drug paraphernalia when he and wife Hailey Bieber, 28, welcomed their first child last year.

"You're a new father, something you've wanted. Set a better example for your son," one person wrote under one of his bong Instagram snaps, while another spilled, "This is too sad to watch and even more disturbing to follow. Young kids love your music and your haircuts & style and they really look up to you! But this is what you post?!?! You’re supposed to be a role model…and you’re now a father too! You’re so talented…don’t let that go to waste…May God bless you and help you overcome your battles."

The star's rep denied accusations he was abusing drugs.

On March 8, people thought the pop star was sending a message to his critics when he posted a message that read, "We have nothing to prove today. Just the gift of life today to accept and receive. Nothing is owed to us. And we don’t owe anyone anything."

The spouses also sparked breakup rumors when Justin temporarily unfollowed the model on Instagram in January — however, he claimed his page was hacked.

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S--- is getting suss out here," he declared at the time.

