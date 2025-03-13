Justin Bieber Admits He's 'Selfish and Judgmental' After Sparking Concern by Constantly Smoking Marijuana and Acting Strange in Posts

Despite the statement, the "Baby" vocalist continued to exhibit strange behavior online, including a video post that showed him smiling and smoking a blunt.

Fans were also confused as to why he was posting photos with drug paraphernalia when he and wife Hailey Bieber, 28, welcomed their first child last year.

"You're a new father, something you've wanted. Set a better example for your son," one person wrote under one of his bong Instagram snaps, while another spilled, "This is too sad to watch and even more disturbing to follow. Young kids love your music and your haircuts & style and they really look up to you! But this is what you post?!?! You’re supposed to be a role model…and you’re now a father too! You’re so talented…don’t let that go to waste…May God bless you and help you overcome your battles."