'No More Drugs': Justin Bieber Sparks Concern After Sharing Photos of Himself Smoking in Same Setting as Baby Son Jack
Justin Bieber is facing backlash after seeming to have his 9-month-old son, Jack, in an environment where the pop star appeared to be smoking marijuana.
On Thursday, May 29, the "Peaches" singer took to Instagram with a carousel of images featuring the dad-of-one posing with his and wife Hailey Bieber's baby boy while spending time with friends recently.
Is Justin Bieber Smoking Around His Baby Jack?
"Gonna be a good summer 🫶🏼," Justin captioned the series of snaps — one of which showcased Jack adorably resting on his father's shoulders as the "As Long as You Love Me" hitmaker stood up and carried him in an oversized black sweat set.
While this photo wasn't the subject of concern, the post additionally showcased a moment where Justin was sitting next to his friend on a couch outside seemingly smoking weed.
Singer Sparks Concern
Justin was shirtless in the picture as he showed off his tattoos while sporting a pair of blue shorts. He could be seen grabbing what looked like a joint from his pal — who had exhaled some smoke. A lighter also rested near Justin's leg.
In the following slide, the lighter was gone and baby Jack was laying down in the same spot on the couch next to his dad. While the little boy's face wasn't shown, Jack's tiny tummy peeked out of his clothes — which included black-and-white checkered shorts and a black T-shirt.
One of his socked feet sweetly rested on Justin's leg.
Justin Bieber Angers Fans
Other photos featured Justin again smoking outside, lying down on pavement and laughing with friends outdoors. One snap even revealed a bong.
In the comments section of the post, fans of the "That Should Be Me" singer were furious to see smoking going on in the same setting where Justin and Hailey's child was being cared for.
"Don't smoke in front your kid 🙌," one person declared, as another warned, "I hope that baby wasn’t exposed to marijuana smoke… 😬."
"Dude there is no way you have that baby around that smoke… be better like we know you can be 😭," a third fan criticized, as a fourth simply stated, "no more drugs."
Where's Hailey Bieber?
"WHERE IS HIS MAMA?! His mama should be doing the big mama thing and removing that child from this childish unsafe behavior," a fifth individual questioned, as someone listed all of the ways Justin could be putting his son in danger.
"Children are particularly vulnerable to health problems from exposure to smoke, including both cigarette and marijuana (pot) smoke," they explained. "Here’s how they impact children’s health: Children exposed to smoke can suffer from: Increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), more frequent and severe asthma attacks, respiratory infections (e.g., bronchitis, pneumonia), ear infections, slower lung development, behavioral and learning difficulties, even smoke that lingers on clothes or furniture (known as thirdhand smoke) can be harmful. So… maybe consider that. You’re a parent now. Act like one."
Some supporters defended Justin, however, as one admirer noted: "Everyone in the comments section, let's use our brains now, Jack isn’t even pictured in the photos where he’s smoking. He didn’t smoke in front of Jack."