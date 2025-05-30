or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

'No More Drugs': Justin Bieber Sparks Concern After Sharing Photos of Himself Smoking in Same Setting as Baby Son Jack

Photos of Justin Bieber.
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber has been under fire recently due to his social media behavior.

By:

May 30 2025, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber is facing backlash after seeming to have his 9-month-old son, Jack, in an environment where the pop star appeared to be smoking marijuana.

On Thursday, May 29, the "Peaches" singer took to Instagram with a carousel of images featuring the dad-of-one posing with his and wife Hailey Bieber's baby boy while spending time with friends recently.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Justin Bieber Smoking Around His Baby Jack?

justin bieber concern drugs photos smoking baby son jack
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

The pop star shared concerning photos to Instagram on May 29.

"Gonna be a good summer 🫶🏼," Justin captioned the series of snaps — one of which showcased Jack adorably resting on his father's shoulders as the "As Long as You Love Me" hitmaker stood up and carried him in an oversized black sweat set.

While this photo wasn't the subject of concern, the post additionally showcased a moment where Justin was sitting next to his friend on a couch outside seemingly smoking weed.

Article continues below advertisement

Singer Sparks Concern

justin bieber concern drugs photos smoking baby son jack
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber was seen spending time with his son, Jack, on the same couch where he was also smoking with friends.

Justin was shirtless in the picture as he showed off his tattoos while sporting a pair of blue shorts. He could be seen grabbing what looked like a joint from his pal — who had exhaled some smoke. A lighter also rested near Justin's leg.

In the following slide, the lighter was gone and baby Jack was laying down in the same spot on the couch next to his dad. While the little boy's face wasn't shown, Jack's tiny tummy peeked out of his clothes — which included black-and-white checkered shorts and a black T-shirt.

One of his socked feet sweetly rested on Justin's leg.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Angers Fans

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

justin bieber concern drugs photos smoking baby son jack
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber was ridiculed by his followers.

Other photos featured Justin again smoking outside, lying down on pavement and laughing with friends outdoors. One snap even revealed a bong.

In the comments section of the post, fans of the "That Should Be Me" singer were furious to see smoking going on in the same setting where Justin and Hailey's child was being cared for.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

"Don't smoke in front your kid 🙌," one person declared, as another warned, "I hope that baby wasn’t exposed to marijuana smoke… 😬."

"Dude there is no way you have that baby around that smoke… be better like we know you can be 😭," a third fan criticized, as a fourth simply stated, "no more drugs."

Article continues below advertisement

Where's Hailey Bieber?

justin bieber concern drugs photos smoking baby son jack
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Fans questioned where Hailey Bieber was while Jack spent time with Justin and friends.

"WHERE IS HIS MAMA?! His mama should be doing the big mama thing and removing that child from this childish unsafe behavior," a fifth individual questioned, as someone listed all of the ways Justin could be putting his son in danger.

"Children are particularly vulnerable to health problems from exposure to smoke, including both cigarette and marijuana (pot) smoke," they explained. "Here’s how they impact children’s health: Children exposed to smoke can suffer from: Increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), more frequent and severe asthma attacks, respiratory infections (e.g., bronchitis, pneumonia), ear infections, slower lung development, behavioral and learning difficulties, even smoke that lingers on clothes or furniture (known as thirdhand smoke) can be harmful. So… maybe consider that. You’re a parent now. Act like one."

Some supporters defended Justin, however, as one admirer noted: "Everyone in the comments section, let's use our brains now, Jack isn’t even pictured in the photos where he’s smoking. He didn’t smoke in front of Jack."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.