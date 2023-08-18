OK Magazine
Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun Still Working Together Despite Rumors the Dynamic Duo Hadn't 'Spoken in Months'

justin bieber
Source: MEGA
Aug. 18 2023, Updated 3:22 p.m. ET

No breakup here!

On Friday, August 18, reps for both Justin Bieber and manager Scooter Braun debunked rumors the two parted ways.

justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have worked together on the star's many albums.

The speculation that Bieber and his longtime manager had ended their partnership began after a Puck News report claimed the duo hadn't "spoken in months."

As the report became viral, fans went into a frenzy on the music industry titan's Instagram post.

"Get me Justin," one person penned, while a second asked, "What happened with Justin????"

Neither Braun nor Bieber publicly addressed the speculation that their relationship had gone downhill.

scooter braun
Source: MEGA

Scooter Braun has also worked with other famous musicians such as Usher, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

The "Baby" singer has been close with Braun since his discovery in 2006. The manager has been involved in all of Bieber's albums, which led to the pop heartthrob's immensely successful career.

Braun has also worked with many other chart-topping acts, including Ariana Grande, Usher and David Guetta.

The 42-year-old most recently made headlines for his feud with Taylor Swift over his ownership of her master recordings, which led her to start re-recording her first six albums.

In 2022, he admitted he learned an "important lesson" from the nightmare situation, confessing his assumption that the 33-year-old would work with him came from a "place of arrogance."

justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018.

"The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone — once the deal was done — was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, 'Great, let's be in business together," Braun said on NPR's "The Limits with Jay Williams" podcast.

Source: OK!
"I made that assumption with people that I didn't know … [and] I can never make that assumption again. I can't put myself in a place of, you know, arrogance to think that someone would just be willing to have a conversation and be excited to work with me," he added at the time.

However, in 2020, Braun sold the masters off for a total of $300 million.

Page Six reported on the reps' comments.

