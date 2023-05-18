Justin Bieber Supports Wife Hailey in London For Rhode Skin U.K. Launch After Haters Doubt Their Marriage: Photos
Justin Bieber has been there through it all!
The pop sensation supported his wife, Hailey Bieber, as he attended the model's London launch party in celebration of her skin care and beauty brand, Rhode, officially being sold in the United Kingdom.
The couple displayed a united front at the exclusive event — which took place at the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant, located in the central part of England's capital.
Hailey looked effortlessly stunning in a shimmering silver strapless gown from Numero Ventuno's pre-fall 2023 collection, which she paired with identically matching pointed-toe pumps and a black Aupen Purpose Bag, retailing for $140.
"I LOVE YOU LONDON!!!!!" the businesswoman wrote across a video panning the lively event shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 17.
"London✅ you were too good to me. Thank you for helping me celebrate," Hailey expressed in an Instagram post on Thursday, May 18, alongside photos from the launch party, which included a loved-up image of her and Justin kissing on the lips.
Justin stepped out in coordinated casual couture for the evening, wearing a white shirt, a green zip-up hoodie, a beige Nike hat, baggy brown pants, a black leather jacket and green vans.
The "Sorry" singer wore his hood up and donned a pair of black sunglasses, seemingly in an effort to shield his face from paparazzi cameras.
Just one day before the spouses celebrated Rhode's U.K. launch, the dynamic duo packed on the PDA during a romantic dinner date night, as they held hands in matching outfits.
Hailey and Justin both sported black oversized leather jackets for their intimate evening at Daphne's Italian restaurant in London.
The brunette bombshell styled her coat with light-wash Denim by Orlee vintage jeans, black Jil Sander ruched leather loafers, black Saint Laurent 557 sunglasses, retailing for $510, and a luxe-looking emerald green shoulder bag.
Justin was totally twinning with his wifey in a similar 'fit — pairing his vintage-styled jacket with loose-fitting distressed blue jeans, white sneakers and a pink baseball cap.
The lovebirds didn't seem to pay any mind to social media users incessantly criticizing their 5-year marriage.