Justin Bieber's Seventh Album 'Swag': Everything to Know — Where to Listen, Full Tracklist and More
When Did Justin Bieber Announce His New Album?
Justin Bieber is finally back!
On July 10, the 31-year-old singer shared a series of posts on Instagram, uploading videos and photos of billboards that confirmed the arrival of his seventh studio album, Swag.
One post showed a billboard in Times Square unveiling the album title and a tracklist with 20 songs.
The new album marks Bieber's first release since his 2021 album, Justice. It also follows his six-song EP, Freedom, released in April 2021.
The announcement came months after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the "Baby" hitmaker had jetted to Iceland to finalize the project. He also reportedly hosted jam sessions at his Los Angeles home, which were attended by DJ Tay James, HARV, Carter Lang and Eddie Benjamin.
Meanwhile, a source said Bieber's Swag "is darker, more vulnerable and less polished."
"It's in no way depressing though," the insider told a media outlet, adding, "fans are in for a genre shift."
Where Can Fans Listen to Justin Bieber's New Album?
Bieber woke up Beliebers on July 11 by releasing the full album on music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. The tracks are also available on his YouTube channel.
Who Are Justin Bieber's Collaborators on the New Album?
Bieber's new album features Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain and Gunna, per The Hollywood Reporter. It also includes contributions from Sekou and Dylan Wiggins.
His Spotify and Apple Music pages also confirm collaborations with Druski, Dijon, Lil B, Marvin Winans and Eddie Benjamin on the album.
What Are the Confirmed Songs on Justin Bieber's New Album 'Swag'?
Based on Bieber's posts Swag has a total of 20 songs, which include, "All I Can Take," "Daisies," "Yukon," "Go Baby," "Things You Do," "Butterflies," "Way It Is," "First Place," "Soulful" and "Walking Away."
The other songs are "Glory Voice Memo," "Devotion," "Dadz Love," "Therapy Session," "Sweet Spot," "405," "Swag," "Zuma House," "Too Long" and "Forgiveness."
His Spotify and Apple Music pages list another song, "Standing on Business," bringing the total to 21 songs and a runtime of 54 minutes and 20 seconds.
"Surprise! After four years, a 21-track comeback with Gunna and Sexyy Redd," the album description reads.
How Did Hailey Bieber React to Justin Bieber's Album Announcement?
In a July 10 Instagram Story, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, reposted a photo of Swag cover art, which featured a black-and-white snap of the couple alongside their son, Jack Blues Bieber.
"Is it finally clocking to you f------ losers?" the model wrote, seemingly referring to the trolls who spread breakup rumors.