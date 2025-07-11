Justin Bieber's Seventh Album 'Swag': Everything to Know — Where to Listen, Full Tracklist and More

Justin Bieber is finally back!

On July 10, the 31-year-old singer shared a series of posts on Instagram, uploading videos and photos of billboards that confirmed the arrival of his seventh studio album, Swag.

One post showed a billboard in Times Square unveiling the album title and a tracklist with 20 songs.

The new album marks Bieber's first release since his 2021 album, Justice. It also follows his six-song EP, Freedom, released in April 2021.

The announcement came months after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the "Baby" hitmaker had jetted to Iceland to finalize the project. He also reportedly hosted jam sessions at his Los Angeles home, which were attended by DJ Tay James, HARV, Carter Lang and Eddie Benjamin.

Meanwhile, a source said Bieber's Swag "is darker, more vulnerable and less polished."

"It's in no way depressing though," the insider told a media outlet, adding, "fans are in for a genre shift."