COUPLES Justin and Hailey Bieber Eye Baby No. 2 Amid Marriage Rumors: 'They Want a Big Family' Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber want baby No. 2 despite marriage rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are already discussing baby No. 2 just nine months after welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber. This news comes despite ongoing speculation about trouble in their marriage, a source exclusively told a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

"Hailey had a pretty traumatic birth experience, but that hasn't stopped her from wanting more kids," the insider revealed. "She absolutely adores being a mom. She and Justin talk all the time about having a big family. They've always been on the same page about that, and becoming parents has only made them more sure that this is the path they are meant to walk together."

Article continues below advertisement

Since their wedding in 2018, the couple has faced rumors of relationship difficulties, particularly since early 2024. However, Hailey, 28, has denied that their marriage is in jeopardy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 [percent] of the time wrong. Made out of thin air … come from the land of delusion," she wrote in a March 2024 Instagram post. "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories, but just know they're always false, xx sorry to spoil it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber had a traumatic birth but still wants more kids, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the chatter, Life & Style's source stated, "Hailey insists that all the gossip and judgements about their marriage being in trouble is way off the mark. Sure, they have their struggles and disagreements, but what couple doesn't? Hailey says Justin has never been more loving and adoring of her since she had Jack, and it's true. He says all the time what a miracle maker she is."

Article continues below advertisement

Yet, the insider revealed a "big issue" that has impacted their family planning. Following Jack's birth in August 2024, Hailey suffered a "postpartum hemorrhage."

Article continues below advertisement

"It won't necessarily happen again, but there is a higher risk, which is scary and may mean that she and Justin opt to use a surrogate," the source concluded. "It will be a matter of what her doctors advise her to do, but either way, she and Justin 100 percent want more kids, and soon!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber have dealt with marriage rumors from the start.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In a July 2024 interview with W Magazine, Hailey opened up about how the persistent rumors regarding her marriage have taken a toll on her.

Article continues below advertisement

"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. 'Oh, they're falling apart. They hate each other. They're getting divorced.' It's like people don't want to believe that we're happy," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Hailey's insistence that she and Justin, 31, are thriving, the gossip mill hasn't relented. In January, fans speculated about an estrangement after the "Peaches" singer appeared to unfollow his wife on Instagram, although he later clarified that he had been hacked.

Article continues below advertisement

"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife," he stated on his Instagram Story. "S--- is getting suss out here."

Article continues below advertisement

A similar incident occurred a few months later when Hailey appeared to unfollow Justin, but she quickly denied doing so, attributing it to "a glitch."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @justinbieber/Instagram; @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber almost didn't make it through childbirth.

Article continues below advertisement

"Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!" she commented on a fan video in March.

Article continues below advertisement

In a gripping interview with Vogue on May 20, Hailey discussed the struggle of dealing with intense public scrutiny during the postpartum period.