Article continues below advertisement
Justin Bieber Shows Off Back Tattoo of His Wife Hailey During Shirtless Performance at 2026 Grammys: Watch

justin bieber back tattoo hailey grammys
Source: MEGA; @JAILEYSWRLD/X

Justin Bieber shocked fans with a shirtless Grammys performance that showed a back tattoo resembling Hailey.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber proved once again that he’s all about his wife, Hailey Bieber.

On Sunday, February 1, the “Baby” singer took the stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards in a bold look, performing shirtless while wearing only boxers and socks. The stripped-down outfit left little to the imagination — including a clear view of a large back tattoo that appeared to resemble Hailey’s iconic 2020 Elle photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Justin Bieber performed shirtless at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
Source: CBS

Justin Bieber performed shirtless at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: CBS
Article continues below advertisement

Fans immediately took notice and flooded social media with reactions as clips and screenshots circulated online.

“JUSTIN BIEBER HAS GOT HAILEYS FACE TATTOOED OMG,” one fan wrote alongside an image of his exposed back.

“Wowww .. I need a man like him 😭,” another added.

A third fan chimed in, writing, “Any wife would love it.”

Article continues below advertisement

“He said he was saving his back for family portraits so that’s 🔥🔥🔥,” a fourth pointed out, referencing Justin’s comments from his 2020 Justin Bieber: Next Chapter documentary.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Fans noticed a back tattoo resembling Hailey Bieber.
Source: CBS

Fans noticed a back tattoo resembling Hailey Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

“My back is still pretty open,” he explained at the time. “I don’t have kids yet, so I’m thinking of getting their portraits on my back.”

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time fans have spotted ink believed to be dedicated to Hailey. Back in April 2025, followers noticed a wrist tattoo that appeared to read “H 22.” Upon closer inspection, some suggested it looked more like an “H” intertwined with a “J,” possibly referencing both Hailey and their son, Jack, who is now 17 months old.

Justin Bieber

Article continues below advertisement
image of Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the 2026 Grammys together.
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the 2026 Grammys together.

Article continues below advertisement

Others speculated the number “22” could be a nod to Hailey’s birthday on November 22, while Jack was born on August 22.

Hailey has also shown her love through ink over the years. In October 2020, she debuted a delicate cursive “J” tattoo on her ring finger in honor of her marriage to Justin. The couple also share matching peach tattoos, paying tribute to Justin’s single of the same name.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin was nominated for four awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Swag, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Daisies” and Best R&B Performance for “Yukon.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Hailey Bieber shared support for her husband on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber shared support for her husband on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunday night marked Justin’s first Grammy Awards appearance in four years, and Hailey was right by his side throughout the evening. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, walked the red carpet hand in hand and posed together for photos.

As the night went on, Hailey gave fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes, revealing on her Instagram Stories that the couple had changed outfits.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Justin Bieber performed 'Yukon' at the 2026 Grammys as Hailey Bieber looked on.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber performed 'Yukon' at the 2026 Grammys as Hailey Bieber looked on.

Hailey swapped her black red carpet gown for a flirty, backless short white dress paired with slim white heels. Justin, meanwhile, ditched his oversized black suit for low-rise jeans that showed off his pink boxers and a blue hoodie worn without an undershirt.

“That’s my baby,” Hailey captioned the post, once again publicly cheering on her husband.

