Justin Bieber Shows Off Back Tattoo of His Wife Hailey During Shirtless Performance at 2026 Grammys: Watch
Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber proved once again that he’s all about his wife, Hailey Bieber.
On Sunday, February 1, the “Baby” singer took the stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards in a bold look, performing shirtless while wearing only boxers and socks. The stripped-down outfit left little to the imagination — including a clear view of a large back tattoo that appeared to resemble Hailey’s iconic 2020 Elle photoshoot.
Fans immediately took notice and flooded social media with reactions as clips and screenshots circulated online.
“JUSTIN BIEBER HAS GOT HAILEYS FACE TATTOOED OMG,” one fan wrote alongside an image of his exposed back.
“Wowww .. I need a man like him 😭,” another added.
A third fan chimed in, writing, “Any wife would love it.”
“He said he was saving his back for family portraits so that’s 🔥🔥🔥,” a fourth pointed out, referencing Justin’s comments from his 2020 Justin Bieber: Next Chapter documentary.
“My back is still pretty open,” he explained at the time. “I don’t have kids yet, so I’m thinking of getting their portraits on my back.”
This isn’t the first time fans have spotted ink believed to be dedicated to Hailey. Back in April 2025, followers noticed a wrist tattoo that appeared to read “H 22.” Upon closer inspection, some suggested it looked more like an “H” intertwined with a “J,” possibly referencing both Hailey and their son, Jack, who is now 17 months old.
- Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Hot Body in Tight Red Valentine's Day Ensemble as She Cuddles Up to Husband Justin: Photos
- Happy Anniversary, Justin & Hailey! Revisit 10 Of Their Cutest Instagram Pics
- Justin Bieber Lusts Over Wife Hailey as Model Rocks Low-Cut Top in New Photoshoot Amid Rumors of Marriage Trouble
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Others speculated the number “22” could be a nod to Hailey’s birthday on November 22, while Jack was born on August 22.
Hailey has also shown her love through ink over the years. In October 2020, she debuted a delicate cursive “J” tattoo on her ring finger in honor of her marriage to Justin. The couple also share matching peach tattoos, paying tribute to Justin’s single of the same name.
Justin was nominated for four awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Swag, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Daisies” and Best R&B Performance for “Yukon.”
Sunday night marked Justin’s first Grammy Awards appearance in four years, and Hailey was right by his side throughout the evening. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, walked the red carpet hand in hand and posed together for photos.
As the night went on, Hailey gave fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes, revealing on her Instagram Stories that the couple had changed outfits.
Hailey swapped her black red carpet gown for a flirty, backless short white dress paired with slim white heels. Justin, meanwhile, ditched his oversized black suit for low-rise jeans that showed off his pink boxers and a blue hoodie worn without an undershirt.
“That’s my baby,” Hailey captioned the post, once again publicly cheering on her husband.