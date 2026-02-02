Justin Bieber Shows Off Back Tattoo of His Wife Hailey During Shirtless Performance at 2026 Grammys: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS Justin Bieber performed shirtless at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

JUSTIN BIEBER HAS GOT HAILEYS FACE TATTOOED OMG pic.twitter.com/VOnaYaaPhy — ً (@JAILEYSWRLD) February 2, 2026 Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

Fans immediately took notice and flooded social media with reactions as clips and screenshots circulated online. “JUSTIN BIEBER HAS GOT HAILEYS FACE TATTOOED OMG,” one fan wrote alongside an image of his exposed back. “Wowww .. I need a man like him 😭,” another added. A third fan chimed in, writing, “Any wife would love it.”

Article continues below advertisement

“He said he was saving his back for family portraits so that’s 🔥🔥🔥,” a fourth pointed out, referencing Justin’s comments from his 2020 Justin Bieber: Next Chapter documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS Fans noticed a back tattoo resembling Hailey Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

“My back is still pretty open,” he explained at the time. “I don’t have kids yet, so I’m thinking of getting their portraits on my back.”

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time fans have spotted ink believed to be dedicated to Hailey. Back in April 2025, followers noticed a wrist tattoo that appeared to read “H 22.” Upon closer inspection, some suggested it looked more like an “H” intertwined with a “J,” possibly referencing both Hailey and their son, Jack, who is now 17 months old.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the 2026 Grammys together.

Article continues below advertisement

Others speculated the number “22” could be a nod to Hailey’s birthday on November 22, while Jack was born on August 22. Hailey has also shown her love through ink over the years. In October 2020, she debuted a delicate cursive “J” tattoo on her ring finger in honor of her marriage to Justin. The couple also share matching peach tattoos, paying tribute to Justin’s single of the same name.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin was nominated for four awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Swag, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Daisies” and Best R&B Performance for “Yukon.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber shared support for her husband on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunday night marked Justin’s first Grammy Awards appearance in four years, and Hailey was right by his side throughout the evening. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, walked the red carpet hand in hand and posed together for photos. As the night went on, Hailey gave fans a glimpse behind-the-scenes, revealing on her Instagram Stories that the couple had changed outfits.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Justin Bieber performed 'Yukon' at the 2026 Grammys as Hailey Bieber looked on.