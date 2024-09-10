or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Justin Bieber
OK LogoPHOTOS

Justin Bieber’s Transformation Gallery: From Cute Internet Sensation to Hunky Husband and Dad

justin biebers transformation
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber became a first-time parent after his wife, Hailey, gave birth to their son, Jack Blues.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber captured everyone's hearts with his bright smile when he attended the premiere of his flick, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, in Los Angeles.

He catapulted to fame after he and his family began posting videos of his performances on YouTube. He signed a contract with Def Jam in 2008 and released his first single, "One Time," the following year.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "STAY" hitmaker showed off his pop icon look at the 2012 Billboard Awards at MGM Garden Arena. He wore a Pierre Balmain denim jacket, black baggy pants and a white inner T-shirt during the outing.

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bieber dominated a 2013 red carpet event in his matching red blazer and pants. He completed the look with Del Torro cream loafers.

Article continues below advertisement

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bieber showed off his blonde hair while meeting his fans in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The 30-year-old "Baby" singer serenaded his fans at the 2015 Today Show Summer Concert Series. He kicked off his performance with his hit song, "What Do You Mean?" before singing "Boyfriend" and "Where Are Ü Now."

Article continues below advertisement

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Following his gig at the O2, Bieber, who wore his bright yellow Purpose Tour merch, enjoyed dinner at Sushi Samba in London.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Bieber rocked his buzzcut when he put on a show at The RDS in Dublin, Ireland.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber
Article continues below advertisement

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

During an outing in Los Angeles, the "That Should Be Me" singer sported a simple T-shirt, gray shorts and red shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Canada native looked relaxed during a public appearance with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The couple, who wed on September 13, 2018, walked around their neighborhood donning oversized shirts.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "One Time" singer went shirtless after hiking in Los Angeles. Photos from the outing also highlighted the tattoos on his arms and torso.

"If [tattoos] didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not [everyone]!! Over a hundred hours of art work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one," Justin said of his body art in a 2018 Instagram post. "I absolutely love art and I’ve made my body a canvas and it’s so much fun."

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amid his busy schedule as a musician, Justin played soccer with his friends, where he showed off his skills.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Justin was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing star-shaped pimple patches, a gray T-shirt, sweatshirt, windbreaker jacket and loose-fitting jeans.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Following his Coachella attendance, Justin unleashed his cool side again when he casually donned a white tank top, navy blue hoodie and baggy jeans during an outing in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Before Hailey gave birth to their first baby, Justin was spotted in New York City wearing a short-sleeved shirt, gray cap and sunglasses.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.