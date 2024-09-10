Justin Bieber’s Transformation Gallery: From Cute Internet Sensation to Hunky Husband and Dad
2011
Justin Bieber captured everyone's hearts with his bright smile when he attended the premiere of his flick, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, in Los Angeles.
He catapulted to fame after he and his family began posting videos of his performances on YouTube. He signed a contract with Def Jam in 2008 and released his first single, "One Time," the following year.
2012
The "STAY" hitmaker showed off his pop icon look at the 2012 Billboard Awards at MGM Garden Arena. He wore a Pierre Balmain denim jacket, black baggy pants and a white inner T-shirt during the outing.
2013
Bieber dominated a 2013 red carpet event in his matching red blazer and pants. He completed the look with Del Torro cream loafers.
2014
Bieber showed off his blonde hair while meeting his fans in Los Angeles, Calif.
2015
The 30-year-old "Baby" singer serenaded his fans at the 2015 Today Show Summer Concert Series. He kicked off his performance with his hit song, "What Do You Mean?" before singing "Boyfriend" and "Where Are Ü Now."
2016
Following his gig at the O2, Bieber, who wore his bright yellow Purpose Tour merch, enjoyed dinner at Sushi Samba in London.
2017
Bieber rocked his buzzcut when he put on a show at The RDS in Dublin, Ireland.
- Hailey Bieber Debuts Diamond 'Mom' Ring Less Than 2 Weeks After Giving Birth to Her and Justin's Son
- When Was Justin and Hailey Bieber's Baby Born? Friend Accidentally Reveals Jack Blues' Birthday
- Justin Bieber Is 'Already a Great Dad' to His and Hailey's 'Miracle Baby' Jack Blues: 'They're Both Overjoyed'
2018
During an outing in Los Angeles, the "That Should Be Me" singer sported a simple T-shirt, gray shorts and red shoes.
2019
The Canada native looked relaxed during a public appearance with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The couple, who wed on September 13, 2018, walked around their neighborhood donning oversized shirts.
2020
The "One Time" singer went shirtless after hiking in Los Angeles. Photos from the outing also highlighted the tattoos on his arms and torso.
"If [tattoos] didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not [everyone]!! Over a hundred hours of art work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one," Justin said of his body art in a 2018 Instagram post. "I absolutely love art and I’ve made my body a canvas and it’s so much fun."
2021
Amid his busy schedule as a musician, Justin played soccer with his friends, where he showed off his skills.
2022
Justin was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing star-shaped pimple patches, a gray T-shirt, sweatshirt, windbreaker jacket and loose-fitting jeans.
2023
Following his Coachella attendance, Justin unleashed his cool side again when he casually donned a white tank top, navy blue hoodie and baggy jeans during an outing in Los Angeles.
2024
Before Hailey gave birth to their first baby, Justin was spotted in New York City wearing a short-sleeved shirt, gray cap and sunglasses.