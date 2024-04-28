OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Justin Bieber
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Who Are You?': Justin Bieber Fans Shocked as Star Debuts Unrecognizable Look — Photos

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA/@justinbieber/Instagram
By:

Apr. 28 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Does Justin Bieber need to shave?

On Saturday, April 27, the “Baby” singer shared a series of recent photos that left fans shocked, as he debuted a long beard.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

In the images, which mostly included close up selfies of the pop star smiling wide, Bieber sported extra facial hair compared to his more clean-cut look.

In response, fans shared their reactions to his unrecognizable appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Omg who are you,” one user penned, while another added, “Omg he look like completely different person!!!”

A third individual exclaimed, “What the f---,” while one more quipped, “Santa Bieber.”

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber beard
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber became famous at age 15.

Article continues below advertisement

A fifth supporter joked, “Yeah that’s my man and I stand by him.”

As OK! previously reported, the 30-year-old’s new look came after rumors swirled he and wife Hailey Bieber’s marriage was on the rocks.

Article continues below advertisement

After a series of blind items circulated about the couple’s romance, the Rhode Skin founder clapped back at haters speculating about her relationship.

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100 percent of the time wrong," the model, who tied the knot with Justin in 2018, penned on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber beard
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber has released six studio albums.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber
Article continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old added the claims were "made out of thin air" and "come from the land of delusion."

"So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it," she wrote to her 51 million followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey’s comments came shortly after her own father, Stephen Baldwin, fueled rumors about potential trouble in paradise for his daughter and son-in-law.

Back in March, Stephen posted on Instagram asking fans to "pray" for the famous lovebirds.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber beard
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber is married to Hailey Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, he uploaded a video by the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, Victor Marx, of Justin playing guitar and singing, alongside the caption: "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the rumors, Hailey and Justin have not stopped praising one another on social media, as on March 1, the brunette beauty shared a touching message in honor of her hubby’s birthday.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!😭 that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍," she gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

In September 2023, Justin also shared a loved-up statement for their anniversary.

"To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!" he raved.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.