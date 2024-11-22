or
Chris Brown Admits He's in 'Multiple' Relationships With Different Women

Composite photo of Chris Brown and Kai Cenat.
Source: MEGA/Kai Cenat Live/YouTube

Chris Brown confessed he has more than one girlfriend or 'something like that.'

By:

Nov. 22 2024, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

Chris Brown isn't afraid to admit he's a player.

While making an appearance on Kai Cenat’s Thursday, November 21, live stream, the R&B singer, 35, revealed he is not monogamous.

chris brown admits multiple relationships different women
Source: Kai Cenat Live/YouTube

Chris Brown revealed he spent a whopping $400K on a ring for a girlfriend.

“Are you in a relationship right now?” Cenat asked the Grammy winner with excitement.

“Am I in a relationship? I’m in multiple,” Brown candidly replied with a sly smile.

Cenat looked back at Brown in disbelief as he asked, “Like more than one girlfriend?”

“Something like that,” the hitmaker responded with a laugh.

Cenat then wondered, “How do you balance that cause that’s a lot to balance?"

chris brown admits multiple relationships different women
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown said he's in 'multiple' relationships.

“I keep it 100,” Brown said.

The “Under the Influence” artist has been known for his tumultuous dating life over the years. In 2009, the star infamously beat his then-girlfriend Rihanna. However, he was only sentenced to five years of probation and community service.

Elsewhere in his sit-down with Cenat, he asked Brown, “What’s the most expensive thing you got for a girl?”

“Probably a 300K-400K ring,” he spilled, to which Cenat said, “God d---.”

chris brown admits multiple relationships different women
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown has recently made headlines for his alleged connection to Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Chris Brown

“Not like a wedding ring, just a ring,” Brown clarified, as Cenat added, “Like a promise ring?”

“Ya, something like that,” he stated.

As OK! previously reported, the details about Brown’s current relationship status came after a new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence exposed him for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women.

In the film, one victim claimed Brown drugged and raped her in 2020 while on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ yacht in Miami.

"Even coming forward as a Jane Doe, some people still found out who I was,” she explained. "Coming forward with this now, I just hope I can shed light on what really happened."

Doe shared that she was pursuing her dancing career in L.A. when she and a pal took a trip to Florida in December.

chris brown admits multiple relationships different women
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown has repeatedly been accused of alleged abuse throughout his career.

Combs — who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September — then invited the duo onto his boat for a party.

When she and Brown hit it off at the event, she admitted she thought it was a "sign," and he could "maybe be able to help me or guide me or give me some advice.”

“We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I'm not even sure... this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird. I don't remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I'm standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy,” she claimed.

Doe alleged Brown then led her into a bedroom, where he assaulted her.

"I remember I did lay back and I'm like, 'Why can't I get up?' Next thing I know, he was on top of me, and I couldn’t move and I said 'No,' and then I felt him… next thing I knew, he was inside me," Doe stated. "I was so disgusted."

“Most girls, I think, would be happy… I didn’t want that. This is not what I wanted," she added.

