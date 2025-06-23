Justin Gurland Created The Maze, an Alcohol-Free Members Club, for People Who Are 'Looking for a Meaningful Connection'
It's no secret that more and more people are ditching alcohol and trying to be healthier in their daily lives, which is why Justin Gurland decided to embark on opening The Maze, a private, alcohol-free members club designed for people who are looking for a meaningful connection — without the presence or pressure of alcohol.
"It was created to offer a beautiful, intentional space where those living an alcohol-free lifestyle — whether in recovery, sober curious, or simply prioritizing wellness — can gather, dine and build community. From thoughtful programming and incredible food to curated events and a welcoming environment, The Maze reimagines what socializing can look like," Gurland exclusively tells OK!.
For Gurland, opening The Maze is special to him, as he got sober 17 years ago, when it "carried stigma and understanding," he says. "But that’s changed. In the last few years, being sober or sober curious has become more accepted, even celebrated. People are choosing this lifestyle not just because of addiction, but for wellness, clarity and connection."
"There’s been a cultural shift — driven by public health conversations, the Surgeon General’s warnings and high-profile individuals sharing their sobriety stories. That visibility has made it easier for others to relate. Now, brands are following the movement, but what’s still missing is a physical space where this lifestyle can thrive," he adds.
In the last few years, being sober or sober curious has been more accepted — and even celebrated.
"We’re seeing a real shift in how people think about alcohol — especially as the idea of wellness becomes more holistic. It’s no longer just about green juice and workouts; it’s about mental clarity, emotional balance and being truly present. More and more people are questioning alcohol’s role in their lives and realizing it doesn’t always align with how they want to feel or show up in the world," he explains.
He adds, "It’s twofold. First, there’s been a major cultural shift — living alcohol-free is no longer something people feel the need to hide. It’s becoming more socially accepted, thanks in part to increased media coverage, public health conversations and more people openly sharing their stories. Second, the experience itself has changed. There are now far more thoughtful non-alcoholic options to enjoy — and more recently, actual places to go where the social experience doesn’t revolve around drinking. That evolution is making the alcohol-free lifestyle not just accepted, but desirable."
Gurland's goal was to stop drinking altogether when he first got sober, "but I quickly learned that was only the surface. The real work — and the real gift — is what lies underneath. Recovery is a framework for growth. It’s about constantly learning, being honest with yourself, facing challenges, and showing up fully," he shares. "That mindset extends far beyond addiction. It’s a way of approaching life with intention, accountability and purpose. And that’s what The Maze is built on — creating a space that supports and celebrates that kind of evolution, whether or not you identify as 'in recovery.'"
Enter: The Maze, which "offers a new kind of social experience — one that’s alcohol-free, but full of connection, culture and community. Members get access to a beautifully designed space in the heart of NYC, chef-driven food, a curated zero-proof beverage program and thoughtful events," he says. "More than anything, The Maze offers a place to belong — where you don’t need alcohol to feel included, inspired, or connected."
"In many ways, this idea has been taking shape for 17 years — long before I realized it. I’ve always craved a place to go, and over the years, we made do with what was available. But three years ago, as I shifted careers, I finally had a blank slate — and the chance to bring this concept to life," he shares.
"We are creating a space where people can connect, relax and engage in a meaningful way — without alcohol. It’s not just about a place to be, but a place to truly belong. With thoughtfully designed spaces, curated zero-proof drinks, and incredible food, it’s where socializing feels authentic and enjoyable, minus the pressure to drink," he notes of what people can expect. "What makes it different is that everything we offer - whether it’s a social event or an intimate dinner — is designed with intention and community at its core. People come to The Maze because they’re looking for something more — a real connection with others, an inspiring environment, and a place where they can fully be themselves. The space is meticulously designed, comfortable and objectively cool but it’s the energy that will set it apart."
Gurland says while The Maze is "really meant for people who live an alcohol-free lifestyle — it’s the heart of what we’re building," members can still bring guests who might not be alcohol-free — as long as they’re coming in with an open mind and respect for the space.
He states: "We just ask that members bring people who really get what we’re about: meaningful connection, great food and a community that isn’t centered around alcohol."
Gurland is excited for people to experience The Maze. "For a long time, being out without drinking felt like you were opting out of the fun. I want The Maze to flip that — to show people you don’t need alcohol to feel connected, inspired or part of something exciting," he says. "I would argue that alcohol is actually a barrier to connection since it masks your true self. I hope it becomes a place where people actually want to be — where the energy is good, the conversations are real and the experience feels elevated. Not drinking shouldn’t feel like a compromise. It should feel like a choice you’re proud of. That’s the kind of space we’re building."
He adds, "I hope The Maze makes a splash by showing that an alcohol-free lifestyle can be elevated, exciting and deeply fulfilling. So much of the conversation around sobriety focuses on what’s being given up — but The Maze is about what’s possible when you take alcohol off the table. Whether someone is sober or just rethinking their relationship with drinking, I want The Maze to feel like a place where clarity, presence and intention are not only supported but celebrated. There’s truly nothing like The Maze — an alcohol-free social space built with intention is a rare concept, and I believe people will be drawn to it for that very reason. We’re living through a loneliness epidemic, and in a city like New York, genuine connection can be hard to come by. When you remove alcohol from the equation, the challenge — and the opportunity — only deepen. The Maze isn’t just a space; it’s an invitation to connect in a more meaningful way. That’s what makes it different, and that’s why people will want to be part of it."
He concludes, "We're incredibly excited to bring The Maze to life this fall. Our mission goes beyond creating a space — we're committed to contributing to something bigger, something that truly supports the greater good."
