Justin Gurland Created The Maze, an Alcohol-Free Members Club, for People Who Are 'Looking for a Meaningful Connection'

Gurland is excited for people to experience The Maze. "For a long time, being out without drinking felt like you were opting out of the fun. I want The Maze to flip that — to show people you don’t need alcohol to feel connected, inspired or part of something exciting," he says. "I would argue that alcohol is actually a barrier to connection since it masks your true self. I hope it becomes a place where people actually want to be — where the energy is good, the conversations are real and the experience feels elevated. Not drinking shouldn’t feel like a compromise. It should feel like a choice you’re proud of. That’s the kind of space we’re building."

He adds, "I hope The Maze makes a splash by showing that an alcohol-free lifestyle can be elevated, exciting and deeply fulfilling. So much of the conversation around sobriety focuses on what’s being given up — but The Maze is about what’s possible when you take alcohol off the table. Whether someone is sober or just rethinking their relationship with drinking, I want The Maze to feel like a place where clarity, presence and intention are not only supported but celebrated. There’s truly nothing like The Maze — an alcohol-free social space built with intention is a rare concept, and I believe people will be drawn to it for that very reason. We’re living through a loneliness epidemic, and in a city like New York, genuine connection can be hard to come by. When you remove alcohol from the equation, the challenge — and the opportunity — only deepen. The Maze isn’t just a space; it’s an invitation to connect in a more meaningful way. That’s what makes it different, and that’s why people will want to be part of it."