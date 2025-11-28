Justin and Hailey Bieber Pack on the PDA After Singer's Birthday Snub: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey Bieber aren’t letting rumors drag them down. Days after fans accused Justin of ignoring Hailey on her birthday, the couple shut everything down with a major PDA moment. In a new photo, Justin leaned in to kiss Hailey as she relaxed against him, making it clear there’s no trouble at home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber shared a PDA moment after breakup rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

The warm snap arrived after whispers started circulating about Justin skipping her big day. Fans quickly noticed his feed hadn’t been updated since November 14, leading to speculation that he had completely overlooked her celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lilbieber/Instagram Fans speculated Justin Bieber skipped his wife's birthday post.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey, however, put the rumors to bed. The model and Rhode founder, who turned 29 on Saturday, November 22, shared a behind-the-scenes look at her birthday weekend, with Justin by her side. In a Monday, November 24 video, she was presented with a white cake topped with flowers as Justin looked on. After she blew out the candles, the "Peaches" singer cheered while Hailey threw her hands up in excitement. “Prettiest cake,” she wrote over the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She also posted a full birthday roundup on Sunday, November 23, showing sweet moments from the celebration. The carousel included a shot of Hailey and Justin holding hands, showing only their sock-covered feet as they walked together. Another highlight featured a photo of their toddler son, Jack Blues, riding in a tricycle stroller.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber showed birthday clips that featured Justin Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

The beauty entrepreneur added glimpses of her white flower bouquet, a cute clip of snow flurries and a few photos of herself posing in a silver sequined top and jeans. “Best week ringing in 29,” she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The couple was then spotted driving around Los Angeles in their white electric G-Wagon on Tuesday, November 26, per photos from an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey has been increasingly open about her private life recently. On November 11, she shared more about navigating marriage and parenting in the spotlight after years of breakup rumors. “We’re just taking it a day at a time,” she told GQ. “We both feel very protective of our son, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there. But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber said the breakup rumors are not real.

Article continues below advertisement

She also reflected on motherhood and how it changed her. “I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself,” she said.