Justin Bieber Sang Sweet Tribute Song to Kendall Jenner for Her 30th Birthday Bash: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Stassie's Vlog Gave Fans an inside Look at the Party

Source: @StasKaranikolaou/YouTube Kylie Jenner's friend Stassie shared a blog from Kendall's party.

“This song is dedicated to Kendall tonight. Happy Birthday!” the Canadian crooner can be heard in the footage shared to YouTube. Justin sang the hit — which is hot off of his newest album, Swag — in front of the sun-soaked crowd at the beachside party. The tribute song had the audience cheering and happily singing along. The video then shows Kendall joyfully hugging bestie (and Justin's wife, Hailey) as they jammed out to the performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @StasKaranikolaou/YouTube Justin Bieber sang at Kendall's wild birthday bash.

Another one of Justin's songs, "No Pressure," was also heard at the bash via karaoke, as Kylie, 28, and her friends were heard in the clip belting their hearts out. His pop hit “What Do You Mean?” also got the sing-along treatment, as Kendall and her friends mouthed the lyrics to the single as well. The Kylie Cosmetics founder even took the stage to jokingly sing her own record "Fourth Strike" in honor of her older sister's big night.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner's 30th Brought in a Boatload of A-Listers

Source: @StasKaranikolaou/YouTube Kendall and Hailey Bieber sang along to Justin's songs.

Hailey, 28, and Justin famously showed off cute PDA at the event, kissing and embracing next to balloons and palm trees. Kendall's milestone soirée had many of her famous family and friends in attendance, including mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and pal Justine Skye. The Kardashian-Jenners posted a slew of celebratory posts for Kendall's day and gave several glimpses into the tropical getaway. "Happy 30th Birthday @kendalljenner may this decade bring you the kind of love and joy you so freely give to everyone else. 🤍I love you more than you’ll ever understand! Here’s to 30 Kenny," Kim, 45, penned on Instagram November 3 alongside a gallery of photos.

Source: @StasKaranikolaou/YouTube Justin Bieber dedicated his song to Kendall for her birthday.