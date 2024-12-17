Justin Timberlake's Bulge Steals the Show During Nashville Concert: Watch
Justin Timberlake might have been the star of his concert, but fans couldn’t help but focus on something else!
During his December 12 performance in Nashville, Tenn., the "Cry Me a River" singer experienced an NSFW wardrobe mishap, and the moment quickly went viral after being shared on TikTok.
In the clip, Timberlake was seen performing his hit song "Mirrors" while strapped into a harness that lifts him into the air at one point in the show, but as the harness tightened across his thighs, the material of his thin pants stretched, showcasing his bulge to the crowd.
Naturally, fans didn't hold back from sharing their thoughts in the comments section.
“What did you see?” one fan asked, while another quipped, “What was the thought process here? Was this not rehearsed… at all?”
“I think you saw Justin’s Timber," one fan joked about the singer's private part.
Another chimed in, writing, “That’s nuts.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This wardrobe mishap isn’t the first hiccup Timberlake has faced on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
Last month, fans were outraged when the 43-year-old singer postponed his Newark, N.J., show minutes before doors opened. The concert was set for October 8 at 7 p.m., but Timberlake shared the cancelation news on Instagram at 6 p.m.
“I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I’m so disappointed to not see you all – but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always,” Timberlake’s statement read.
Concertgoers quickly flooded the "Selfish" vocalist's announcement with their candid thoughts.
“R U KIDDING. 30 minutes before doors!?” one annoyed fan replied.
“Cry me a river,” another shared.
“Bro I sold my dog to go tonight W-- 🤬,” a third wrote, while someone else commented, “But I’m dressed already…”
Timberlake also suffered a back injury during a recent stop in New Orleans, prompting him to call off another show.
"I'm so sorry Oklahoma City...I have to cancel the show on 12/2," Timberlake wrote on his Instagram Stories on November 30. "I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer."