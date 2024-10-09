'Unbelievable': Justin Timberlake Under Fire After Canceling His Concert 1 Hour Before Showtime
Justin Timberlake fans "Can't Stop the Feeling!" of anger from overcoming them after the singer canceled his concert with only minutes to spare.
On Tuesday, October 8, excited supporters of Timberlake were let down by the 43-year-old's 6 p.m. decision to postpone his show, which was scheduled to begin just one hour later at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Timberlake took to Instagram to break the news, writing in a white text, black screen graphic: "I'm so sorry to postpone tonight’s show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I’m so disappointed to not see you all – but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always."
In the comments section of the social media upload, many of Timberlake's 72.5 million Instagram followers were left outraged — mainly because of the Friends With Benefits actor waiting until numerous concertgoers had either already arrived or were on their way to venue before canceling Tuesday night's show.
"Everyone going is 30+… we have full time jobs, kids, families etc. We had to mentally prepare to stay up late, find child care and pet sitters, take off of work to travel in," one upset fan claimed in reference to Timberlake's main fanbase, as he reached pop stardom as a member of the boy band *NSYNC in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
"2 hrs before showtime is unacceptable. And that’s IF you found out right away. Not everyone is checking social media. I was already there. Unbelievable," a second critic complained, as a third exclaimed: "R U KIDDING. 30 minutes before doors!?"
"Is this a f------ joke? The doors open in 30 mins," another enraged fan noted, while someone pointed out, "This was like [in] October 2018 when he canceled [at Madison Square Garden] 💀. JT in N.Y. in October is a bad vibe man. Hopefully he gets better soon!!!!!!"
Some of Timberlake's supporters tried defending him in the comments section, with one fan writing, "feel better soon Justin, don’t apologize for being human ❤️," and another admirer adding, "injury is no joke. Hope you feel better soon and continue doing what you love which is performing. 🙏🏾."
Timberlake's concert at the Prudential Center was supposed to be the latest stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which began in April following the release of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, one month prior.
The "Mirrors" singer's tour is set to conclude in Paris, France, on July 20, 2025. His next stop is scheduled to be at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa., on Friday, October 11, though Timberlake has yet to reveal whether his injury will have an effect on the show going on as planned.
Timberlake doesn't have a decent break from touring until the holidays, when he has off in the days leading up to Christmas and through the new year.