'Unbelievable': Justin Timberlake Under Fire After Canceling His Concert 1 Hour Before Showtime

Timberlake took to Instagram to break the news, writing in a white text, black screen graphic: "I'm so sorry to postpone tonight’s show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I’m so disappointed to not see you all – but I’m working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always."

In the comments section of the social media upload, many of Timberlake's 72.5 million Instagram followers were left outraged — mainly because of the Friends With Benefits actor waiting until numerous concertgoers had either already arrived or were on their way to venue before canceling Tuesday night's show.