'He Needs to Grow Up': Justin Timberlake Bashed for Making a Joke About His DWI Arrest at Boston Concert
Maybe Justin Timberlake shouldn’t have said something!
On Saturday, June 29, the pop singer was bashed for making a joke about his recent DWI while onstage at his Boston concert.
In the viral video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Timberlake said, "So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and … no, I'm just kidding."
The audience then laughed before he added, "Is there anyone here tonight, that it's your first time here to the show? Is there anybody here that you've been to 1, 2, 3, maybe 4 of our shows? For all of you that it's your first time tonight — on a serious note — I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love."
Along with the clip, Perez Hilton wrote, “Justin Timberlake JOKES about his drunk driving arrest! I don’t find this funny. U? Saturday night. Boston.”
In response, one person penned, “Not really… he’s glibly shirking his opportunity to use this as a serious lesson for everyone by publicly addressing his failure, apology, intent to do better and wish for everyone to avoid a similar scenario.”
A second user slammed, “Not funny at all. My cousin was killed by a drunk driver. She was 19. He needs to grow up.”
As OK! previously reported, the *NSYNC member was arrested in the Hamptons on June 17, as confirmed by the Sag Harbor Police Department.
Timberlake was taken into police custody after dining at the American Hotel "with a bunch of friends."
"There were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner," a source spilled.
The “Cry Me a River” artist then left the venue before officers "pulled out and they pulled him over for a traffic violation," the insider recalled.
"His friends were telling the police, ‘Let him go, let him go,'" the source continued, adding how the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" musician agreed to a field sobriety test but "refused" to complete a breathalyzer test.
The confidante explained how the cop was "so young that he didn’t even know" who the Grammy winner.
“He didn’t recognize him or his name," the insider confessed.
Though Timberlake seemed to put up a bit of a fight, the pop icon was taken into the station and charged. In addition to the DWI, he was also hit with two other traffic violations — not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel.