'Vulnerable' Justin Timberlake Sues to Block Release of DWI Arrest Video, Citing Privacy and Reputation Concerns
Justin Timberlake is taking legal action to keep police body-camera footage of his 2024 DWI arrest out of the public eye.
The singer and actor filed a petition in Suffolk County Supreme Court seeking to block the Village of Sag Harbor and its police department from releasing video from the June 2024 incident. The footage has been requested by multiple media organizations under New York’s Freedom of Information Law.
Timberlake’s attorneys argue the video contains private and sensitive moments that would unfairly damage his reputation if released.
Why Justin Timberlake Wants the Footage Blocked
In court filings, Timberlake’s legal team says the video captures the star during a vulnerable moment while interacting with law enforcement.
“The footage at issue depicts petitioner in an acutely vulnerable state during a roadside encounter with law enforcement,” the petition states, noting that the recordings include details of his appearance, speech and behavior during field sobriety testing and the hours following his arrest.
His attorneys say making the footage public would cause “severe and irreparable harm” to his personal and professional reputation and expose him to “public ridicule and harassment.”
They also argue that the recordings contain private information unrelated to public interest or government transparency.
Eight Hours of Video at Issue
According to Timberlake’s lawyers, the body-camera footage includes roughly eight hours of continuous recording that extends far beyond the moment of arrest.
Attorney Edward D. Burke Jr. said the recordings reveal personal details about Timberlake’s emotional state and interactions after the arrest that have “no relevance at all” to the underlying case.
The legal team also noted that the video captures bystanders and other individuals who may have legitimate privacy concerns if the footage were released.
Negotiations With Sag Harbor Officials
Sag Harbor officials had planned to release some portions of the video with certain redactions, according to the village’s attorney.
However, Timberlake sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop the release entirely. A judge has not yet ruled on the request and instead asked both sides to attempt negotiations.
Sag Harbor Mayor Thomas Gardella said the village is trying to balance transparency with privacy concerns as discussions continue.
The Arrest and Legal Outcome
Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor on June 18, 2024, after being pulled over and charged with driving while intoxicated.
The pop star later reached a plea agreement, pleading guilty to a lesser noncriminal charge of driving while impaired.
Following the plea, Timberlake was ordered to complete 25 to 40 hours of community service and pay a fine.
Speaking outside the courthouse at the time, he acknowledged the incident and expressed hope others could learn from it.
“This was a mistake that I made,” Timberlake said. “But I’m hoping that whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake.”