Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Wife Jessica Biel on Their 12th Anniversary Following Pop Star's DWI Scandal: Watch

Justin Timberlake shared a video of his Montreal concert, which featured his shout-out to Jessica Biel.

Oct. 6 2024, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Justin Timberlake is showing off his love for his wife, Jessica Biel!

On Saturday, October 5, the pop star, 43, posted a montage from his Montreal show, where he gave the Total Recall actress, 42, a shout-out in honor of their 12th wedding anniversary.

“My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary,” he said in the clip while onstage for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“So be nice to her, Montreal, because she’s sharing me with all of you guys tonight,” he adoringly added about his other half. “I love you, baby.”

Timberlake then turned to Biel and gave her a loving look before returning to the music.

Biel then reposted the footage to her Instagram Story along with the sweet caption, “Wouldn’t want to spend it anywhere else.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake tied the knot in 2012.

The adorable pair were first romantically linked in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012. The A-list celebs have since welcomed two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

As OK! previously reported, the tender moment between the lovebirds came after Timberlake was arrested for a DWI on June 18. The musician allegedly ran a stop sign and swerved between lanes after a night out with friends in the Hamptons.

Justin Timberlake told Jessica Biel, 'I love you, baby' while onstage at his Montreal concert.

On September 13, the father-of-two broke his silence regarding the incident.

“This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake,” the actor, who was required to make a statement as part of his plea deal to a lesser violation in the case, began. “Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4.

"I did not live up to the standard I hold myself to," he added while standing next to his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

He noted how he’d "like to take a moment to show gratitude to everybody involved."

"I found myself in a position where I should've taken a moment," the "Until the End of Time" singer continued. "I should've had better judgment. I understand and appreciate the seriousness of this."

In addition to the public address, Timberlake must pay a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge and will complete 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit of his choice. His license will also be suspended for 90 days.

