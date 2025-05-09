Justin Timberlake Is Well-Endowed, Costar Patricia Clarkson Admits After Seeing Him Naked: 'I Just Looked, I Didn't Touch'
Patricia Clarkson has no regrets over complimenting Justin Timberlake's manhood.
While she was on Watch What Happens Live years ago, the actress commented on seeing her Friends With Benefits costar naked, prompting a fan to ask Clarkson during her Thursday, May 8, appearance on the Bravo show if the singer ever reached out to her after her confession.
"I was working — I mean, not with him on that. But I was doing Friends With Benefits, and I had to walk in on him and Mila Kunis," Clarkson, 65, recalled. "And I walked in and he was nude. And I saw everything. And he’s really gifted."
The Conjuring star revealed she doesn't know how JT, 44, reacted, though she admitted she was "afraid" she "would hear from his wife," Jessica Biel.
"I wanted it very clear that I just looked, I didn’t touch," she clarified. "I didn’t hear from anyone. Now I’m angry!"
Patricia Clarkson Jokes About the Size of Justin Timberlake's Manhood
The vocalist's private parts came up again when Clarkson and fellow WWHL guest John Benjamin Hickey were rating their old roles.
"I’m gonna give it a solid Justin Timberlake. I’m gonna give it, like, a nine," Hickey said of his performance in Sex and the City.
The Sharp Objects alum then quipped, "You’re close — you’re close in inches."
What Patricia Clarkson Said About the Singer in 2018
Clarkson first commented on Timberlake's package in 2018.
"I had the good fortune to get to see him… all there," she revealed at the time, referring to his manhood as "big."
"They were shooting a scene that he couldn’t keep anything on. And he is a… gorgeous man," she declared.
"Oh my God, his mother’s going to kill me," the Oscar nominee joked.
Other Times JT's Manhood Made Headlines
Timberlake's body has sparked fan chatter on other occasions, the most recent being during his 2024 concerts.
At his show in Nashville, Tenn., the star was lifted in the air while wearing a harness, but as the equipment tightened, it inadvertently put his bulge on display even when back on the stage.
"The way my jaw dropped," one person wrote on social media in reaction. "Honey NO ONE TOLD HIM during rehearsals? Oof."
"It’s like he felt us staring when you zoomed because he immediately started grabbing down on his shirt," another person noted.
For subsequent shows on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, the *NSYNC alum opted for a longer shirt to cover up the area.