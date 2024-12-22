Justin Timberlake Wears Long Shirt to Cover His Buldge After Shocking Wardrobe Malfunction During Concert: Watch

Following the scandal, the former boy bander promised his wife, Jessica Biel, that he would change his ways. "He’s still got his computer games to zone out with, but as far as vices go, they’re all gone — and, as anyone knows, it can a big adjustment period. But he’s promised his wife to clean up his act, and he’s sticking to it, no matter how tough it gets," a source claimed.

"Her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, especially when she has her own projects to focus on. They feel like Justin has been weighing Jessica down for years, honestly," the insider added. "She's stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait."