Justin Timberlake Wears Long Shirt to Cover His Buldge After Shocking Wardrobe Malfunction During Concert: Watch
Justin Timberlake made a big change to his concert wardrobe.
During the pop star's Kansas City tour stop on Friday, December 20, fans noticed how he wore a longer shirt after his bulge caught everyone's attention at one of his recent shows.
While singing his hit "Mirrors" Timberlake wore a long black t-shirt which better hid his private area as he was strapped into a harness.
As OK! previously reported, during the chart-topper's Nashville, Tenn., concert, the crowd got an eyeful when the harness on him tightened across his thighs, giving attendees a full view of his buldge.
"The way my jaw dropped. Honey NO ONE TOLD HIM during rehearsals? Oof," one person penned in the comments section of a video from the performance.
"It’s like he felt us staring when you zoomed bc he immediately started grabbing down on his shirt," another social media user added.
"Him constantly trying to cover it with his shirt," a third pointed out, while another questioned, "What was the thought process here? Was this not rehearsed…at all?"
The mishap was another hurdle in a difficult year for Timberlake after he recently pleaded guilty in his DWI case. “This is a mistake that I made but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake,” he said in a September statement about his arrest. “Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. I did not live up to the standard I hold myself to."
"I'd like to take a moment to show gratitude to everybody involved," he continued. "I found myself in a position where I should've taken a moment. I should've had better judgment. I understand and appreciate the seriousness of this."
Following the scandal, the former boy bander promised his wife, Jessica Biel, that he would change his ways. "He’s still got his computer games to zone out with, but as far as vices go, they’re all gone — and, as anyone knows, it can a big adjustment period. But he’s promised his wife to clean up his act, and he’s sticking to it, no matter how tough it gets," a source claimed.
"Her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, especially when she has her own projects to focus on. They feel like Justin has been weighing Jessica down for years, honestly," the insider added. "She's stood by him for so long. It’s one thing to sit back with friends over a drink. It’s another to consume so much alcohol that you’re DWI bait."