Everything to Know About Justin Trudeau's Marriage to Estranged Wife Sophie After the Former Canadian Prime Minister's Outing With Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Started Dating in 2003
Justin Trudeau's marriage to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau frequently made headlines before their separation.
The pair first met as children in Montreal, as Sophie was a classmate and friend of Justin's youngest brother, Michel. She later shared she would often play at the Trudeaus' home as a child.
"They had a really cool pool with a trapeze and ropes and we could play Tarzan for hours," she told Maclean's in June 2005. "We would hide in the closets to have our first kiss."
After they reconnected at a charity event in 2003, Sophie emailed him but got no response. However, a few weeks later, they bumped into each other again and began dating afterward.
Justin proposed to Sophie on October 18, 2004, after one year of dating.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Wed in 2005
On May 28, 2005, Justin and Sophie exchanged vows in a traditional Catholic ceremony at Sainte-Madeleine d'Outremont Church in Montreal.
According to CBC News, the former eTalk Quebec respondent reportedly said she was "the luckiest woman in the world" as she entered the church.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Share 3 Children
Justin and Sophie share three children: Xavier James, Ella-Grace and Hadrien Grégoire.
They welcomed their first child, Xavier, on October 18, 2007, before expanding their family with the births of Ella-Grace and Hadrien on February 5, 2009, and February 28, 2014, respectively.
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Announced Their Separation in 2023
After 20 years together, the now-former Canadian Prime Minister announced their separation in a since-deleted Instagram post in August 2023.
"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," he wrote. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."
The prime minister's office said Justin and Sophie signed a legal agreement to "ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward."
Justin Trudeau Sparked Dating Rumors With Katy Perry
On July 28, Justin was spotted having a meal with Katy Perry at Le Violon in Montreal. The "California Gurls" hitmaker is in the country as part of her Lifetimes Tour's North American leg.
In a video obtained by a news outlet, Katy could be seen listening intently to Justin as he spoke while leaning across the table. They reportedly enjoyed cocktails and dishes, including a plate that featured lobster, at the fancy restaurant.
Neither has commented on the ongoing dating rumors.