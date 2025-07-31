Everything to Know About Justin Trudeau's Marriage to Estranged Wife Sophie After the Former Canadian Prime Minister's Outing With Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau's marriage to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau frequently made headlines before their separation.

The pair first met as children in Montreal, as Sophie was a classmate and friend of Justin's youngest brother, Michel. She later shared she would often play at the Trudeaus' home as a child.

"They had a really cool pool with a trapeze and ropes and we could play Tarzan for hours," she told Maclean's in June 2005. "We would hide in the closets to have our first kiss."

After they reconnected at a charity event in 2003, Sophie emailed him but got no response. However, a few weeks later, they bumped into each other again and began dating afterward.

Justin proposed to Sophie on October 18, 2004, after one year of dating.