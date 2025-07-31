or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Justin Trudeau
OK LogoPHOTOS

Everything to Know About Justin Trudeau's Marriage to Estranged Wife Sophie After the Former Canadian Prime Minister's Outing With Katy Perry

justin trudeau marriage estranged wife sophie what to know katy perry outing
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau was spotted enjoying dinner with Katy Perry, nearly two years after his 2023 split from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 31 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Started Dating in 2003

image of Justin Trudeau recently sparked dating rumors with Katy Perry.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau recently sparked dating rumors with Katy Perry.

Justin Trudeau's marriage to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau frequently made headlines before their separation.

The pair first met as children in Montreal, as Sophie was a classmate and friend of Justin's youngest brother, Michel. She later shared she would often play at the Trudeaus' home as a child.

"They had a really cool pool with a trapeze and ropes and we could play Tarzan for hours," she told Maclean's in June 2005. "We would hide in the closets to have our first kiss."

After they reconnected at a charity event in 2003, Sophie emailed him but got no response. However, a few weeks later, they bumped into each other again and began dating afterward.

Justin proposed to Sophie on October 18, 2004, after one year of dating.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Wed in 2005

image of Sophie Grégoire Trudeau said Justin Trudeau 'went out of his way' when he popped the question to her.
Source: MEGA

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau said Justin Trudeau 'went out of his way' when he popped the question to her.

On May 28, 2005, Justin and Sophie exchanged vows in a traditional Catholic ceremony at Sainte-Madeleine d'Outremont Church in Montreal.

According to CBC News, the former eTalk Quebec respondent reportedly said she was "the luckiest woman in the world" as she entered the church.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Share 3 Children

image of Justin Trudeau said he wanted 'at least three children.'
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau said he wanted 'at least three children.'

MORE ON:
Justin Trudeau

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Justin and Sophie share three children: Xavier James, Ella-Grace and Hadrien Grégoire.

They welcomed their first child, Xavier, on October 18, 2007, before expanding their family with the births of Ella-Grace and Hadrien on February 5, 2009, and February 28, 2014, respectively.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Announced Their Separation in 2023

image of The split was reportedly amicable.
Source: MEGA

The split was reportedly amicable.

After 20 years together, the now-former Canadian Prime Minister announced their separation in a since-deleted Instagram post in August 2023.

"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," he wrote. "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."

The prime minister's office said Justin and Sophie signed a legal agreement to "ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward."

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau Sparked Dating Rumors With Katy Perry

image of Katy Perry was spotted with Justin Trudeau after she and Orlando Bloom ended their engagement.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry was spotted with Justin Trudeau after she and Orlando Bloom ended their engagement.

On July 28, Justin was spotted having a meal with Katy Perry at Le Violon in Montreal. The "California Gurls" hitmaker is in the country as part of her Lifetimes Tour's North American leg.

In a video obtained by a news outlet, Katy could be seen listening intently to Justin as he spoke while leaning across the table. They reportedly enjoyed cocktails and dishes, including a plate that featured lobster, at the fancy restaurant.

Neither has commented on the ongoing dating rumors.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.