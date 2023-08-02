Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Urged to Resign After Announcing the End of His Marriage: 'Please Divorce Canada'
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie have called it quits after 18 years of marriage.
The Canadian Prime Minister took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 2, to announce the somber decision, but was quickly met with a shocking barrage of hateful comments calling for him to resign.
"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," he wrote.
"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," he continued. "For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."
Critics of the Prime Minister immediately flooded the comments section and attempted to kick the 51-year-old politician while he was down.
"Seriously? Resign. NOW," one user wrote, while another added, "How can you lead a country when you can’t lead your own family? Please divorce us."
"I don’t know how Sophie lasted that long with you, Justin," a third blasted the PM. "Now can you please divorce Canada too? We need a new PM asap. No one likes you."
However, many followers jumped to Trudeau's defense, calling out the cruel comments for being inappropriate and ill-timed.
"I cannot believe the insensitive, repulsive and illiterate comments being posted here. Some of you are misrepresenting our beautiful nation and should just do us a favor and migrate," one replied, and another chimed in, "Wow, these comments are horrible. Even if he’s not the best PM, these comments are just disgusting."
"It costs nothing to be kind, everyone," a separate follower responded. "We are speaking about human beings, some of whom are little kids. Let’s be classy and kind."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trudeau and his wife first met when they were kids growing up in their hometown of Montreal. They got engaged in 2004 and later tied the knot in 2005.
They share three children Xavier James, Ella-Grace Margaret and Hadrien Grégoire.