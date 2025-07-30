Katy Perry Told Justin Trudeau She Wanted to 'Stay the Night' With Him During Their Dinner Date, Lip Reader Claims
Is Katy Perry already feeling fireworks with Justin Trudeau?
The unexpected duo shocked fans when they were seen out for dinner and drinks on the night of Monday, July 28, at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada, where a video of their interaction went viral on social media.
What Did Katy Perry Tell Justin Trudeau on Their Date?
According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the singer, 40, smiled, leaned in and told the former prime minister at one point during their meal, "As long as we can stay the night together."
The Canadian, 53, then shook his head but opened his palm, with Hickling explaining his gesture made it seem like his response was "not now." The expert said, "it’s not a rejection, but more likely a reminder of their setting."
One insider told a news outlet that the two were in contact for a few weeks before going out, as the mom-of-one currently has a few concerts in the country.
"Justin always enjoys nice company, and Katy is the kind of woman that really caught his attention," spilled a former colleague of Trudeau's. "Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her. He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon."
The pop star is fresh off a split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove with, while the politician separated from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023.
The source said they are both open to seeing where things go.
"He is a single man, so is on the market and ready to start something new with a woman after a few rough moments after splitting from his wife," the insider said. "He is feeling that talking to her and getting to know her is very refreshing, like a breath of fresh air in his life."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Split
"He was happy to connect with her so well, and that she appreciates him being a normal, respectful person who was very understanding of her recent separation," the insider continued. "He isn’t the kind of guy that would rush things, and she seems to enjoy that a lot. It's a gentlemanly way to behave."
News of the "Roar" vocalist's breakup from the actor came out last month. The two first started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019.