Moving On? Katy Perry Spotted on Dinner Date With Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau After Orlando Bloom Split

Does Justin Trudeau make Katy Perry feel like she's living a "Teenage Dream?"

The pop star was spotted on what appeared to be a date with the former Canadian prime minister on Monday night, July 28, as the pair was caught on camera enjoying drinks and a bite to eat at a fancy restaurant named Le Violon in Montreal.

Perry is visiting the North American country as the latest stop on her Lifetimes Tour — with a concert scheduled in Ottawa on Tuesday night, July 29, and another show in Montreal the following evening.