Moving On? Katy Perry Spotted on Dinner Date With Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau After Orlando Bloom Split
Does Justin Trudeau make Katy Perry feel like she's living a "Teenage Dream?"
The pop star was spotted on what appeared to be a date with the former Canadian prime minister on Monday night, July 28, as the pair was caught on camera enjoying drinks and a bite to eat at a fancy restaurant named Le Violon in Montreal.
Perry is visiting the North American country as the latest stop on her Lifetimes Tour — with a concert scheduled in Ottawa on Tuesday night, July 29, and another show in Montreal the following evening.
Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Dating?
In a video obtained by a news publication, Perry could be seen leaning across the table during what looked like an engaging conversation in a private section above the bar. The two were exposed through glass windows as they sipped on cocktails and tasted a wide array of dishes — including a plate with lobster.
Security guards reportedly supervised Perry and Trudeau's surroundings from the bar down below.
Katy Perry Moves on After Orlando Bloom Split
While it's unclear what the dinner's intentions were, there are chances the meeting was romantic following confirmation of Perry's split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom earlier this month.
Trudeau is believed to be single, too, after separating from his estranged wife, Sophie, in 2023 following 18 years of marriage.
- Exes John Mayer and Katy Perry Have Friendly Exchange at Sabrina Carpenter's Los Angeles Concert: Watch
- Smiley Orlando Bloom Includes Ex Katy Perry in New Photo Dump After Shocking Split
- Katy Perry Emotionally Reacts to Orlando Bloom Split During L.A. Concert After Fan Requests Sad Song: 'I'll Try and Hold My Composure'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans React to Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Sighting
Fans were shocked to see the unexpected duo out to dinner together, as one social media user admitted they "definitely didn't have this on my 2025 bingo card."
"Wow! Her breakup even final? I guess thats one perk of not getting married, you are allowed to move on faster? Never picked her to go political, but astronauts have done weirder things," another individual snubbed in reference to Perry's trip to space back in April.
Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Split
Perry's possible date night with Trudeau comes roughly one month after a source confirmed the "Dark Horse" singer had called it quits on her relationship with Bloom.
"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," an insider spilled to Us Weekly on June 25 of the former flames — who share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor later seemed to prove he and Perry were on good terms by featuring the "Firework" hitmaker in his Instagram photo dump earlier this month.
The picture was of Bloom, Perry, their daughter, Daisy, as well as the the Kingdom of Heaven star and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr's son, Flynn, 14.