Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Caught Making Out on a Yacht in Steamy Moment Despite 'Cooling Off' Rumors

Katy Perry seemingly confirmed her romance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by packing on the PDA on the top deck of a yacht in Santa Barbara, Calif. The alleged couple was spotted heavily making out on the Caravelle ship, where Trudeau caressed the entertainer’s backside as she wrapped her arms around his neck.

'They Started Making Out'

Source: mega An eyewitness recalled seeing the pair heavily kissing on a yacht.

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” an eyewitness dished to a news outlet of the steamy encounter. “I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau.” The duo sparked romance rumors in July when they were seen dining at the upscale restaurant Le Violon in Montreal during Perry’s Lifetimes Tour. The prime minister also supported the “Fireworks” singer at a show when she performed in Canada.

'It Has Cooled off'

Source: mega The singer and prime minister slowed their romance down after leaked details of their first date.

Although Perry and Trudeau seem to be going strong, a source revealed that the singer’s new beau was caught off guard when they were outed for having a romantic dinner together. At the time, the pair allegedly slowed down on getting to know each other. “But there’s nothing negative about it,” the insider told a news outlet. “They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

Justin Trudeau Was Upset With Leaked Dinner Details

Source: mega Justin Trudeau 'wasn't thrilled' after their date made headlines.

The source added, “I know for a fact that Justin wasn’t thrilled about the pictures getting out. It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out, and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted.” Nonetheless, according to a separate insider, Perry and Trudeau seem to have chemistry through the roof, with the source claiming the pair is “enamored” with each other.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are 'Enamored' With Each Other

Source: mega A source claimed the pair is 'enamored' with each other.