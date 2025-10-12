or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Katy Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Caught Making Out on a Yacht in Steamy Moment Despite 'Cooling Off' Rumors

photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: mega

Things are heating up!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 12 2025, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry seemingly confirmed her romance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by packing on the PDA on the top deck of a yacht in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The alleged couple was spotted heavily making out on the Caravelle ship, where Trudeau caressed the entertainer’s backside as she wrapped her arms around his neck.

Article continues below advertisement

'They Started Making Out'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of An eyewitness recalled seeing the pair heavily kissing on a yacht
Source: mega

An eyewitness recalled seeing the pair heavily kissing on a yacht.

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” an eyewitness dished to a news outlet of the steamy encounter. “I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau.”

The duo sparked romance rumors in July when they were seen dining at the upscale restaurant Le Violon in Montreal during Perry’s Lifetimes Tour. The prime minister also supported the “Fireworks” singer at a show when she performed in Canada.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Has Cooled off'

photo of The singer and prime minister slowed their romance down after leaked details of their first date
Source: mega

The singer and prime minister slowed their romance down after leaked details of their first date.

Although Perry and Trudeau seem to be going strong, a source revealed that the singer’s new beau was caught off guard when they were outed for having a romantic dinner together. At the time, the pair allegedly slowed down on getting to know each other.

“But there’s nothing negative about it,” the insider told a news outlet. “They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

MORE ON:
Katy Perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Trudeau Was Upset With Leaked Dinner Details

photo of Justin Trudeau 'wasn't thrilled' after their date made headlines
Source: mega

Justin Trudeau 'wasn't thrilled' after their date made headlines.

The source added, “I know for a fact that Justin wasn’t thrilled about the pictures getting out. It was a first date. A first date! And these pictures came out, and it became this huge thing, which is not what he seems to have wanted.”

Nonetheless, according to a separate insider, Perry and Trudeau seem to have chemistry through the roof, with the source claiming the pair is “enamored” with each other.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are 'Enamored' With Each Other

photo of A source claimed the pair is 'enamored' with each other
Source: mega

A source claimed the pair is 'enamored' with each other.

“Katy is very, very interested in him. She says he’s a real catch, a high-quality guy,” they dished. “She keeps a lot of details to herself, but she clearly still likes him a lot.”

The insider continued, “They just are so busy and in different cities, so they aren’t physically together. But if there’s anyone worth having a long-distance relationship with, it’s him. She likes him a lot. He likes her a lot. I’d even say they’re enamored.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.