Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Split to 'Protect' Their Daughter Daisy
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly called it quits for good on their relationship to "protect" their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, from anything unhealthy between them.
“At a certain point, they had to admit it’s better for Daisy to see their parents separately, then she won’t grow up feeling the tension and animosity," a source told a news outlet on Tuesday, July 1.
Multiple news outlets confirmed on June 26 that Perry 40, and Bloom, 48, had decided to go their separate ways after nine years together.
Trying to Keep Things 'Friendly'
"They are there for Daisy and have been. Daisy is their angel, and they want to protect her from anything adverse," the source claimed.
“They want to keep a friendly relationship so each can be around her separately or together," the insider added.
Perry and Bloom began dating in January 2016, breaking up the following year. After getting back together in 2018, the Pirates of the Caribbean star proposed the following year on Valentine's Day in 2019. Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy, 4, in August 2020. The duo had planned a wedding for that same year but postponed it due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The former couple reportedly split due to distance, busy schedules and communication issues.
["They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don't communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level," a news outlet reported on July 1.
Katy Perry Has Been Going Through 'a Lot'
Perry was on her Lifetimes tour in Australia when news of the couple's split broke. "Her daughter is with her and they're sightseeing and having fun," the source said about the "Teenage Dream" singer and Daisy, adding how the California native is "focused" on her career.
"She never saw herself being a single mom," the insider added. "She’s felt a lot of pressure about her tour and now this. It’s been a lot for her. She’s still doing great though.”
- Orlando Bloom Spotted in Australia With His and Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy During Latest Stop on Pop Star's Tour Amid Split Rumors
- A Timeline Of Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Hot N' Cold Romance Over The Years
- Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Split After Nearly 10 Years, Insider Reveals: They're 'Amicable'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Katy Perry Gets Emotional Onstage
While Perry has put on a brave face for her fans, she had a moment of raw emotion while performing in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, June 30.
As she neared the end of the show, the "Roar" singer raised her hands in the air in the shape of a heart then patted her chest, saying, "Thank you for always being there for me, Australia, It means the world."
Perry's eyes began to well up with tears but she quickly composed herself, proclaiming loudly, "Now let’s sing ‘Firework!'"
Orlando Bloom Enjoys Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Festivities
While Perry was Down Under with their daughter, Bloom was in Venice, Italy, enjoying Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding celebrations when news of their breakup hit.
The Lord of the Rings star was among the A-list guests who attended a glamorous pre-ceremony dinner, following by the power couple's nuptials on June 26.
Bloom was photographed the following day sightseeing in Venice with actress Sydney Sweeney and NFL legend Tom Brady.
While her ex was enjoying Italy, Perry paid a visit to Western Australia's Rottnest Island to visit with the adorable quokkas, sharing photos with the native creatures and calling them a "mood" in a June 27 Instagram post.
The "Dark Horse" singer is close friends with Sánchez, 55, and attended her Parisian bachelorette party in May. However, Perry's Australian leg of her world tour prevented her from attending her pal's wedding to the Amazon founder.