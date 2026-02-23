Kacey Musgraves Takes a Stand Against Kid Rock During Super Bowl Halftime Show Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Kacey Musgraves has entered the fray in the ongoing Super Bowl LX halftime show rivalry. The country singer expressed her support for Bad Bunny’s performance on social media, stating, “Well. That made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kacey Musgraves praised Bad Bunny’s halftime performance online.

Article continues below advertisement

Well. That made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 9, 2026 Source: @KaceyMusgraves/X

Article continues below advertisement

Bad Bunny’s show featured a vibrant lineup, including Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Pedro Pascal, among others. The performance culminated with the singer declaring, “God bless America,” while showcasing a rich tapestry of Latinx culture. A powerful message concluded the show, with a billboard reading, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love” illuminated on the jumbotron.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NFL The singer criticized Kid Rock’s alternative show.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In contrast, Kid Rock led the All-American Halftime Show alongside Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett. This alternative performance was coordinated by Turning Point USA, a conservative organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk. Kid Rock described the show as a celebration of “faith, family, and freedom,” stating, “We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.” However, some social media users questioned the appropriateness of Kid Rock’s music, particularly given his controversial past. Critics highlighted his 2001 hit “Cool, Daddy Cool,” which many consider problematic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube Bad Bunny’s set focused on love and cultural diversity.

Article continues below advertisement

Musgraves, who is not affiliated with either show, has long been an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and has openly discussed her political beliefs. In past interviews, she reflected on her upbringing in Texas, where acceptance of the queer community was minimal. “I could count on one hand the amount of times I encountered an openly gay person,” she shared, noting how her perspective changed after moving to Nashville.