Kacey Musgraves Takes a Stand Against Kid Rock During Super Bowl Halftime Show Drama

split photo of Kacey Musgraves & Kid Rock
Source: MEGA

Kacey Musgraves weighed in on the Super Bowl halftime showdown, backing Bad Bunny over Kid Rock.

Profile Image

Feb. 22 2026, Published 8:33 p.m. ET

Kacey Musgraves has entered the fray in the ongoing Super Bowl LX halftime show rivalry.

The country singer expressed her support for Bad Bunny’s performance on social media, stating, “Well. That made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done.”

image of Kacey Musgraves praised Bad Bunny’s halftime performance online.
Source: MEGA

Kacey Musgraves praised Bad Bunny’s halftime performance online.

Source: @KaceyMusgraves/X
Bad Bunny’s show featured a vibrant lineup, including Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Pedro Pascal, among others. The performance culminated with the singer declaring, “God bless America,” while showcasing a rich tapestry of Latinx culture.

A powerful message concluded the show, with a billboard reading, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love” illuminated on the jumbotron.

image of The singer criticized Kid Rock’s alternative show in comparison.
Source: NFL

The singer criticized Kid Rock’s alternative show.

In contrast, Kid Rock led the All-American Halftime Show alongside Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett. This alternative performance was coordinated by Turning Point USA, a conservative organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk. Kid Rock described the show as a celebration of “faith, family, and freedom,” stating, “We plan to play great songs for folks who love America.”

However, some social media users questioned the appropriateness of Kid Rock’s music, particularly given his controversial past. Critics highlighted his 2001 hit “Cool, Daddy Cool,” which many consider problematic.

image of Bad Bunny’s set focused on love and cultural diversity.
Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube

Bad Bunny’s set focused on love and cultural diversity.

Musgraves, who is not affiliated with either show, has long been an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and has openly discussed her political beliefs. In past interviews, she reflected on her upbringing in Texas, where acceptance of the queer community was minimal. “I could count on one hand the amount of times I encountered an openly gay person,” she shared, noting how her perspective changed after moving to Nashville.

image of Kid Rock headlined a conservative-sponsored event.
Source: NFL; Turning Point USA/YouTube

Kid Rock headlined a conservative-sponsored event.

