Kid Rock Responds to Backlash With Kobe Bryant Quote: 'Learn to Love the Hate'

Kid Rock addressed his critics by sharing a quote from NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The musician, recognized for his hit "All Summer Long," posted the quote on social media, sparking discussions among fans and critics alike.

Source: MEGA Kid Rock responded to criticism by sharing a Kobe Bryant quote online.

“Learn to love the hate,” the quote states. “Embrace it. Enjoy it. You earned it.” He followed up with another powerful assertion from Bryant, stating, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and everyone should have one about you. Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones.”

Source: MEGA; @KidRock/X 'Learn to love the hate,' the quote reads.

Turning Point USA, co-founded by the late activist Charlie Kirk, announced its lineup earlier this week. Kid Rock will headline the event alongside fellow country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. The organization aims to highlight themes of "faith, family and freedom" during the broadcast scheduled for February 8. Plans for the halftime show were first revealed in October 2025 through social media flyers. The organization encouraged audience engagement by allowing fans to vote on their preferred music genres for the performances. Options included "Pop," "Americana" and "Worship."

🚨 HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show.



Performers and event details coming soon.



2.8.2026https://t.co/HBHGfXj6yU pic.twitter.com/HYUs6BqgVL — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 9, 2025 Source: @TPUSA/X

Source: MEGA Kid Rock is a Donald Trump supporter.

In contrast, Bad Bunny, known as the King of Latin Trap, has rapidly risen to fame since his debut in 2016. He recently made headlines for winning Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards. His decision to skip U.S. concerts due to concerns about ICE targeting his fans has also drawn criticism from conservative commentators.

Source: MEGA The event will air opposite the Super Bowl halftime show.