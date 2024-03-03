Kacey Musgraves Hilariously Trolls Herself for Forgetting to Remove Hair Clip for 'SNL' Appearance: Photos
Oops!
On the Saturday, March 2, episode of Saturday Night Live, country singer Kacey Musgraves accidentally wore a hair clip, which was meant to hold the hair style in place until showtime, on air.
After the episode hit screens nationwide, the “Golden Hour” artist trolled herself on X, formerly known as Twitter, for neglecting to take out the accessory.
“The clip. I forgot to remove the clip,” she wrote alongside a photo of her on stage with the noticeably silver hair piece in.
In response to her social media upload, fans of the star supported her regardless of the mistake.
“Well, it’s cute either way,” one user penned, while another joked, “Nooo Kacey, you shouldn't have said anything, everyone would just vibe and you would start a trend, imagine a world were hair doesn't fall on your face.”
“It looks intentional ur good!!” a third supporter insisted.
Musgraves performed both “Deeper Well” and “Too Good to Be True” on the episode of the sketch comedy show. The star made her appearance on the program after announcing she will be releasing her new album on March 15.
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Musgraves appearance has been talked about on social media as of late.
After Musgraves, 35, appearance at the Grammys on February 4, the internet could not get over her striking resemblance to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, 55.
"Kyle Richards and Karen Huger stun together at the #GRAMMYs," one user quipped alongside a photo of Musgraves and Beyoncé, who they compared to The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 60.
In response to the hilarious tweet, one person penned, "Literally twins," while another added, "The fact that they could both be either woman is the real insane part of this."
"I’m literally deceased right now," another said, while a fourth replied "I’m cryinggggg."
This was not the first time the correlation between Musgraves and Richards has been brought up, as in May 2019, the mother-of-four shared an Instagram comment about the subject.
"So many people say that [Kacey Musgraves] & I look alike. Have to agree," she wrote.
Richards also shared an image of the musician in an blonde wig, noting, "Then my friend pointed out how Kacey looks like my niece Paris Hilton here. Who people think looks like me but blonde. So maybe Kacey is a long lost relative."