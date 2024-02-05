Kacey Musgraves Fans Cannot Get Over Her Striking Resemblance to Kyle Richards at the 2024 Grammys: 'Literally Twins'
Kacey Musgraves and Kyle Richards sent their fans into a tizzy during the 2024 Grammys.
After the "High Horse" vocalist, 35, made a dazzling appearance at the Sunday, February 4, ceremony, the internet could not get over her striking resemblance to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55.
"Kyle Richards and Karen Huger stun together at the #GRAMMYs," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user jokingly wrote above a photo of Musgraves and Beyoncé, who many people thought resembled The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 60, posing together at the event.
"The fact that they could both be either woman is the real insane part of this," the user added in the comments section.
"Literally twins," a second person chimed in about the resemblances.
"I’m literally deceased right now," another social media user added.
"I’m cryinggggg," a fourth person chimed in over the comparison.
This was not the first time a correlation between Richards and the "Justified" artist has been brought up. "So many people say that [Kacey Musgraves] & I look alike. Have to agree," the Bravo star wrote in an Instagram comment in May 2019 after fans pointed out who her celebrity doppelganger was.
Richards also shared a picture of Musgraves in a blonde wig, adding, "Then my friend pointed out how Kacey looks like my niece Paris Hilton here. Who people think looks like me but blonde. So maybe Kacey is a long lost relative."
While the Grammy winner and the reality star may not be related, they do share a love of country music. As OK! previously reported, Richards became a huge fan of the genre after coming across her good friend Morgan Wade's discography.
"I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard 'Wilder Days' and then I went to all the others and I was like, 'Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics. And I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, 'Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn't expecting all that," the Halloween actress revealed in a 2023 interview.
"So I followed her, and then I kept listening to her music on repeat, and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her," Richards said of instantly becoming a fan of Wade, 29.
"I just didn't expect somebody from Beverly Hills. My friends freaked out, and I was like, 'Oh, OK,'" the "Fall in Love With Me" musician said of Richards tracking her down.