or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kai Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Kai Trump Breaks Down in Tears as She Reflects on Leaving High School Friends Behind: 'It's Really Sad'

photo of kai trump
Source: Kai Trump/youtube

The president's granddaughter will be headed off to the University of Miami.

May 11 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump admitted she's feeling emotional about moving on from high school during a vlog uploaded to YouTube on Saturday, May 9.

"I normally don't cry. Like I don't, like I'm not a very emotional person, but it's very sad because these are the people I've been with since 8th grade and since I moved to Florida," said Donald Trump's eldest grandchild. "And they're all going to different colleges. Well, three of us are going to Miami, but we're all splitting up now and it's really sad."

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump sobbed as she talked about moving on to college.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'On to the Next Chapter'

image of Kai Trump is an aspiring golfer and entrepreneur.
Source: Kai Trump/youtube

Kai Trump is an aspiring golfer and entrepreneur.

"This is literally our last week of high school ever. This is our last Sunday," Kai explained. "I've had a great time in high school. I've met a great group of people."

"Now it's on to the next chapter," continued the 18-year-old, who was lying in bed with a friend. "And it's scary, but it's exciting. But it's sad. It's like all the emotions in one."

"It doesn't feel real at all," an audibly choked up Kai declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Revealed Where She Sees Herself in 5 Years

image of The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. has received hate online.
Source: Kai Trump/tiktok

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. has received hate online.

The emotional vlog post comes after she was recently branded "out of touch" after sharing her five-year plan.

"In five years, hopefully I’ll be graduating from college then, and I can really see myself hopefully being on the LPGA tour playing professional golf," Kai said in an April 7 TikTok video. "But also maintaining my socials and create my own brand, as well."

The president's granddaughter then hinted at an upcoming project, as she teased: "I'm working on something now. Can't really say a whole lot, but there are going to be big things in the future."

MORE ON:
Kai Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Read the Room'

image of Many social media users called her 'out of touch.'
Source: Kai Trump/youtube

Many social media users called her 'out of touch.'

Several critics urged the soon-to-be University of Miami student to "read the room," as many U.S. citizens struggle to keep up with rising prices amid the ongoing war in Iran.

One person commented, "Tell your grandpa thanks for these [gas] prices WE have to worry about not those billionaires."

"Read the room," someone else scoffed.

"I [don't] see you in the Army serving your country…." another sounded off.

'That's My Dream Job'

image of Kai Trump recently teased that she's been 'working on something.'
Source: Kai Trump/youtube

Kai Trump recently teased that she's been 'working on something.'

In another social media video posted on March 27, Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter admitted her "dream job is literally what [she's] doing now."

"Playing golf, social media, entertaining, creating my own business. I think that’s my dream job," she admitted. "Traveling the world, meeting new people, is probably my dream job. So that’s pretty much, I guess, entrepreneurship. That’s my dream job."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.