NEWS Kai Trump Breaks Down in Tears as She Reflects on Leaving High School Friends Behind: 'It's Really Sad' Source: Kai Trump/youtube The president's granddaughter will be headed off to the University of Miami. Allie Fasanella May 11 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kai Trump admitted she's feeling emotional about moving on from high school during a vlog uploaded to YouTube on Saturday, May 9. "I normally don't cry. Like I don't, like I'm not a very emotional person, but it's very sad because these are the people I've been with since 8th grade and since I moved to Florida," said Donald Trump's eldest grandchild. "And they're all going to different colleges. Well, three of us are going to Miami, but we're all splitting up now and it's really sad."

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Kai Trump sobbed as she talked about moving on to college.

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'On to the Next Chapter'

Source: Kai Trump/youtube Kai Trump is an aspiring golfer and entrepreneur.

"This is literally our last week of high school ever. This is our last Sunday," Kai explained. "I've had a great time in high school. I've met a great group of people." "Now it's on to the next chapter," continued the 18-year-old, who was lying in bed with a friend. "And it's scary, but it's exciting. But it's sad. It's like all the emotions in one." "It doesn't feel real at all," an audibly choked up Kai declared.

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Kai Trump Revealed Where She Sees Herself in 5 Years

Source: Kai Trump/tiktok The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. has received hate online.

The emotional vlog post comes after she was recently branded "out of touch" after sharing her five-year plan. "In five years, hopefully I’ll be graduating from college then, and I can really see myself hopefully being on the LPGA tour playing professional golf," Kai said in an April 7 TikTok video. "But also maintaining my socials and create my own brand, as well." The president's granddaughter then hinted at an upcoming project, as she teased: "I'm working on something now. Can't really say a whole lot, but there are going to be big things in the future."

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'Read the Room'

Source: Kai Trump/youtube Many social media users called her 'out of touch.'

Several critics urged the soon-to-be University of Miami student to "read the room," as many U.S. citizens struggle to keep up with rising prices amid the ongoing war in Iran. One person commented, "Tell your grandpa thanks for these [gas] prices WE have to worry about not those billionaires." "Read the room," someone else scoffed. "I [don't] see you in the Army serving your country…." another sounded off.

'That's My Dream Job'

Source: Kai Trump/youtube Kai Trump recently teased that she's been 'working on something.'