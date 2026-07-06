Kai Trump Exposes Grandpa Donald Trump's Makeup-Covered Hands as She Poses Alongside President in Mini Skirt on July 4th: Photos

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Kai Trump accidentally exposed grandpa Donald Trump's makeup-covered hands when she posted new photos from the family's Fourth of July celebration. The future college student, 19, posed alongside the president, 80, in a photo dump shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 5.

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Kai Trump Posed in White Mini Skirt

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump showed off her toned legs in a mini skirt while visiting the White House.

"Celebrating America’s 250th birthday! Happy 4th everyone. 🇺🇸," she captioned the carousel of snaps. The series of snaps kicked off with the golf star wearing a white mini skirt paired with a fitted dark vest. She wore her blonde shoulder-length hair straight and sleek, accessorizing with dainty gold jewelry and open-toe heels.

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Kai Trump Exposed Donald Trump's Makeup Use

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Social media quickly pointed out Donald Trump's hand, which appeared to covered with makeup.

The Florida native also included a photo where she posed alongside the POTUS. In the snap, Donald sported a navy suit and a bold red tie. Social media users were quick to focus in on his hand closest to his granddaughter, with some critics pointing out that makeup appeared to be covering discoloration.

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Social Media Pointed Out Donald Trump's Hand

Source: MEGA Critics pointed out Donald Trump's 'obvious' hand makeup.

Social media quickly reacted to makeup mishap in the comments section. "His hand is so obvious. Too much makeup!!" one critic wrote, while another added, "The makeup on his hands is rubbing off." Though Kai has not addressed her grandfather's bruises, Donald has sparked significant media attention on several occasions for wearing heavy, skin-toned makeup on his visibly swollen right hand.

The White House Addressed Donald Trump's Bruising

Source: mega Donald Trump has blamed his daily aspirin as a reason why his skin bruises easily.