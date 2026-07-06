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Kai Trump Exposes Grandpa Donald Trump's Makeup-Covered Hands as She Poses Alongside President in Mini Skirt on July 4th: Photos

Photo of Kai Trump and Donald Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump posed alongside her grandfather Donald Trump while celebrating the Fourth of July.

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July 6 2026, Published 7:59 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump accidentally exposed grandpa Donald Trump's makeup-covered hands when she posted new photos from the family's Fourth of July celebration.

The future college student, 19, posed alongside the president, 80, in a photo dump shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 5.

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Kai Trump Posed in White Mini Skirt

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Photo of Kai Trump showed off her toned legs in a mini skirt while visiting the White House.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump showed off her toned legs in a mini skirt while visiting the White House.

"Celebrating America’s 250th birthday! Happy 4th everyone. 🇺🇸," she captioned the carousel of snaps.

The series of snaps kicked off with the golf star wearing a white mini skirt paired with a fitted dark vest. She wore her blonde shoulder-length hair straight and sleek, accessorizing with dainty gold jewelry and open-toe heels.

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Kai Trump Exposed Donald Trump's Makeup Use

Photo of Social media quickly pointed out Donald Trump's hand, which appeared to covered with makeup.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Social media quickly pointed out Donald Trump's hand, which appeared to covered with makeup.

The Florida native also included a photo where she posed alongside the POTUS.

In the snap, Donald sported a navy suit and a bold red tie. Social media users were quick to focus in on his hand closest to his granddaughter, with some critics pointing out that makeup appeared to be covering discoloration.

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Social Media Pointed Out Donald Trump's Hand

Photo of Critics pointed out Donald Trump's 'obvious' hand makeup.
Source: MEGA

Critics pointed out Donald Trump's 'obvious' hand makeup.

Social media quickly reacted to makeup mishap in the comments section.

"His hand is so obvious. Too much makeup!!" one critic wrote, while another added, "The makeup on his hands is rubbing off."

Though Kai has not addressed her grandfather's bruises, Donald has sparked significant media attention on several occasions for wearing heavy, skin-toned makeup on his visibly swollen right hand.

The White House Addressed Donald Trump's Bruising

Photo of Donald Trump has blamed his daily aspirin as a reason why his skin bruises easily.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has blamed his daily aspirin as a reason why his skin bruises easily.

Despite mounting questions, the White House has repeatedly brushed off concerns over the appearance of the president's hands.

“President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. The President is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands daily than any other President in history. President Trump’s commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Daily Beast in a recycled statement.

In the past, Donald claimed his 325-milligram daily dose of aspirin made him highly susceptible to easy bruising. He told The Wall Street Journal in January that he takes a higher dose than what his doctors advise despite being urged to cut back. Still, he has chosen not to change his habit, noting he’s followed the same routine for more than two decades.

White House spokespeople frequently note that as a "man of the people," the government leader routinely shakes hands with hundreds of individuals, causing soft-tissue irritation and bruising on his hands.

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