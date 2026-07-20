Kai Trump Reveals Her New Celebrity Crush After Pushing 'Outer Banks' Star Drew Starkey to the Side

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Kai Trump is crushing on a new Hollywood heartthrob. In a recent interview with a news outlet, President Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter revealed that her celebrity crush has changed since she first confessed her admiration for Outer Banks star Drew Starkey two years ago. "I think Theo James now, yeah, Theo James, I would say, so it's changed," Kai shared. "I mean, like, I still like him [Starkey], but it's just changed a little."

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump revealed that actor Theo James has replaced ‘Outer Banks’ star Drew Starkey as her current celebrity crush.

When asked what bumped James to the top of her list, the 19-year-old kept her answer simple. "He's very attractive," Kai said of the 41-year-old actor.

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Kai Previously Couldn't Stop Gushing Over Drew

Source: MEGA Kai Trump previously named Drew Starkey as her celebrity crush during a 2024 YouTube Q&A.

Kai's latest confession is a change from what she shared with fans in 2024. During a YouTube Q&A titled "Get to know me better…Q&A," she answered fan-submitted questions from X, including one asking about her celebrity crush. Before answering, Kai jokingly reached for her phone, saying she "had to look up" the actor's name. Upon seeing it, she laughed and said, "Oh my God, I know. Why do I need my phone? His name is Drew Starkey. Do you guys know him — Outer Banks?" "All right, my celebrity crush — Drew Starkey from Outer Banks. I love him, so, yeah, that’s my celebrity crush,” she gushed at the time. “I'm gonna blush right now!" Kai added as her cheeks turned red and she fanned herself with her hand.

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Dating Has Been 'Tricky'

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Source: MEGA Kai Trump said dating has become ‘tricky’ because of the increased attention that comes with being President Donald Trump's granddaughter.

While Kai had no problem talking about celebrity crushes, she admitted her own dating life has become more complicated since her grandfather returned to office. "It's not easy, to be honest with you, but, you know, you gotta live life," she explained. "You gotta just keep on doing normal stuff, you know? At the end of the day, I was in high school, lived a normal high school life, and now I'm going to college. So, just kinda live as normal of a life as possible."

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Source: Impaulsive/YouTube

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Secret Service Makes Dating More Complicated

Source: MEGA Kai Trump shared that having Secret Service agents nearby during dates initially felt uncomfortable.

Kai previously opened up about the challenges of dating while under Secret Service protection during a January appearance on Logan Paul's “Impaulsive” podcast. The competitive golfer admitted it is strange to date because agents are with her almost everywhere she goes. "It was a big adjustment having them come in, and then having to adjust my schedule and just kind of go about my day," she admitted. "It's weird when you're just like hanging out with your friends, a group of girls, and you have like a tall guy standing like three feet behind you. It's weird." "To be honest, it's really awkward when you're going on a date with a guy and they're two tables behind you. It's a little weird," she continued. "But my thing is, I try my best not to let it bother me, and I think I've learned, especially in the last year now... I've had to learn that yes, they're following me, but also, focus and pretend like they're not there." Looking back on the adjustment, Kai said things eventually became easier once she accepted the situation. Donald's granddaughter confessed the first few months were difficult, adding, "Once I was like, 'Well, there only job is to protect me, I'm going to focus on myself and have them do their job,' it made it so much easier."