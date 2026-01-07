Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Admits Dating Is 'Awkward' and 'Weird' Since Secret Service 'Sits Two Tables Behind' Her

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump spilled the tea on what it's like to be the granddaughter of the current POTUS, Donald Trump. The 18-year-old appeared on the Tuesday, January 7, episode of Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, where she admitted that trying to date like a normal high school student is "tough," especially since she's constantly shadowed by the Secret Service.

Kai Trump Calls Dating 'Awkward' and 'Tough'

Source: @impaulsiveshow/instagram Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai admitted going on dates is 'awkward' since Secret Service sits 'two tables behind' her.

"To be honest, it’s really awkward when you’re going on a date with a guy and they’re two tables behind you. It’s a little weird," the golfer confessed. "But my thing is, I try my best not to let it bother me, and I think I’ve learned, especially in the last year now... I've had to learn that yes, they’re following me, but also, focus and pretend like they’re not there."

Source: @impaulsiveshow/instagram The high school senior said it was 'tough' adjusting to Secret Service always being by her side.

"For the first few months it was tough. It was not easy," the first granddaughter admitted of having to inform her security team of her schedule every day. "Once I was like, 'well there only job is to protect me, I'm going to focus on myself and have them do their job,' it made it so much easier."

'It's a Big Adjustment'

"It was a big adjustment having them come in, and then having to adjust my schedule and just kind of go about my day," the future University of Miami student added. "It’s weird when you’re just like hanging out with your friends, a group of girls, and you have like a tall guy standing three feet behind you. It’s weird!"

Kai Trump's Parents Gave Her a 'Normal Life'

Source: @donaldtrumpjr/instagram The future University of Miami student said her parents 'made sure I had a normal life.'

While the teen admitted "it's tough," she noted that when Joe Biden was president, she didn't have the security team flanking her, allowing her to live a "normal life" from 8th grade to junior year of high school. "My parents always kept my live very normal," Kai noted of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon. "There was never anything crazy besides going to the White House and stuff like that. They made sure I had a normal life."

Kai Trump Has Always Supported Grandpa Donald

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram The golfer explained that during Donald Trump's first term as president, the Secret Service's presence didn't bother her as much since she was much younger.