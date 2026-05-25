Is Kai Trump Single? Everything to Know About Donald Trump's Grandchild's Love Life
May 25 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Kai Trump Revealed Why Dating Feels 'Awkward' and 'Weird' Under Secret Service Protection
Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, has been relatively vocal about her views on dating and relationships.
In a January episode of Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, the competitive golfer admitted she would be lying if she said it "wasn't tough" to date like a normal high school student since her own Secret Service team accompanies her at nearly all times.
"It was a big adjustment having them come in, and then having to adjust my schedule and just kind of go about my day," she admitted. "It's weird when you're just like hanging out with your friends, a group of girls, and you have like a tall guy standing like three feet behind you. It's weird."
Kai added the setup often creates an awkward and unromantic atmosphere.
"To be honest, it's really awkward when you're going on a date with a guy and they're two tables behind you. It's a little weird," she continued. "But my thing is, I try my best not to let it bother me, and I think I've learned, especially in the last year now... I've had to learn that yes, they're following me, but also, focus and pretend like they're not there."
The first granddaughter confessed the first few months were tough, adding, "Once I was like, 'well there only job is to protect me, I'm going to focus on myself and have them do their job,' it made it so much easier."
Kai Trump Hinted at a Blossoming Romance
During a Q&A session on YouTube in April, Kai was asked whether she was currently single.
"I'm kind of talking to a guy right now, we might go to prom together," she confirmed. "So yeah, I'm like yes…no…kind of…figuring it out."
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Kai Trump Sparked Dating Rumors With a Close Female Friend
While Kai appeared to tease a possible romance with a guy, she drew attention online after posting an affectionate TikTok clip with her friend Emma.
In the video, they were seen sporting University of Miami tees and matching khaki skirts. They shared a heartfelt dance to the emotional song "Slipping Through My Fingers" from the 2008 musical Mamma Mia! before hugging each other on their last day of high school.
They soon captured a close-up video as they smiled to the camera.
Fans flooded the comments section with speculation about whether Kai and Emma were secretly dating, but the pair never addressed the buzz.
Is Kai Trump Currently Single?
Kai appears to be single as of press time, with no confirmed relationship on record.