Is Kai Trump Single? Everything to Know About Donald Trump's Grandchild's Love Life

Donald Trump's eldest grandchild, Kai Trump, previously opened up about the challenges of dating while being accompanied by her own Secret Service team.

Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, has been relatively vocal about her views on dating and relationships.

In a January episode of Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, the competitive golfer admitted she would be lying if she said it "wasn't tough" to date like a normal high school student since her own Secret Service team accompanies her at nearly all times.

"It was a big adjustment having them come in, and then having to adjust my schedule and just kind of go about my day," she admitted. "It's weird when you're just like hanging out with your friends, a group of girls, and you have like a tall guy standing like three feet behind you. It's weird."

Kai added the setup often creates an awkward and unromantic atmosphere.

"To be honest, it's really awkward when you're going on a date with a guy and they're two tables behind you. It's a little weird," she continued. "But my thing is, I try my best not to let it bother me, and I think I've learned, especially in the last year now... I've had to learn that yes, they're following me, but also, focus and pretend like they're not there."

The first granddaughter confessed the first few months were tough, adding, "Once I was like, 'well there only job is to protect me, I'm going to focus on myself and have them do their job,' it made it so much easier."