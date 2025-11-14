Kai Trump Places Dead Last at LPGA Tour Debut But Defends Her Performance: 'I Thought I Hit a Lot of Great Shots'
Nov. 14 2025, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Kai Trump's LPGA Tour debut didn't go as she had hoped.
On Thursday, November 13, the high school senior finished in last place at The Annika, which took place in Belleair, Florida. There were 108 competitors in total.
Kai Trump Defends Her Golf Skills
The 18-year-old had a weak start and was never able to make up any ground on her opponents.
According to a report, she was invited to the tournament on a Gainbridge sponsorship, as she didn't qualify on her own.
Despite the hiccup, Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa's daughter held her head high.
"I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there," she told reporters after the disappointing outing. "I hit a lot of good shots, just to the wrong spots."
"It was pretty cool because I know I hit it far, but kind of playing with the best players in the world and being literally right there or even outdriving on some of the holes, it felt pretty good," she continued. "Felt like my game is in a good spot, and especially only being a senior in high school."
Tiger Woods Gave Kai Trump Advice
- Donald Trump Defends Son Barron After It's Claimed He's an 'Oddity' at NYU: 'He's a Good Boy'
- Donald Trump's 'Man Crush' on Ryder Cup Golfers Is Obvious, Body Language Expert Claims: 'He Doesn't Even Hide the Fact That He's Fanboying'
- Is Donald Trump Dead? Rumor Debunked After President Makes First Public Appearance in Days
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kai revealed her mom's boyfriend, Tiger Woods, offered some words of wisdom before she hit the green.
"I mean, he is the best golfer in the entire world. I would say that. And even better person," she raved. "He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens."
Kai Trump's Future in Golf
As OK! reported, Kai announced in August 2024 that she would be playing the sport at the University of Miami in 2026.
"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," she wrote on Instagram at the time while rocking merchandise from the college. "I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey."
"I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me. I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on," she continued.
"Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice [Olivencia] and Coach Jim [Garren] for giving me this opportunity," she said. "I am super excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!"