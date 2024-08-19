Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Thanks Her 'Grandpa' for His 'Tremendous Support' as She Verbally Commits to University of Miami for Golf
It's all about the U — Kai Trump is headed to the University of Miami for college!
On Sunday, August 18, the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, took to social media to reveal she was "beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment" to the private university in Coral Gables, Fla., where she will join their Division 1 golf team to compete against some of the best athletes in the country.
"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point," she expressed before giving a shout-out to grandfather Donald Trump.
Kai credited the former president — who is also an avid golfer with his own golf courses located worldwide, including in Scotland, Palm Beach, Los Angeles and Dubai — for passing down his love for the sport.
"I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support," she expressed. "I would also like to thank my mormor [sic] for believing in me. I would also like to thank my family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be."
Kai continued, "I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on. Last, but not least, I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am supper [sic] excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes! 🧡💚."
According to Kai's SportsRecruits profile, she is set to graduate from The Benjamin School — a $37,000-per-year high school — in 2026, meaning she is about to enter her junior year and would likely not start college until Fall 2026.
Kai's verbal commitment to the University of Miami comes one month after she opened up about her relationship with the controversial presidential candidate at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking, he always wants to know how we’re doing in school," she said while standing at a podium on stage during a speech. "When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."
"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later," she recalled. "When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too. Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I will catch him."