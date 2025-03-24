Tiger Woods Goes Instagram Official With Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa in PDA-Packed Photos
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are taking their romance public!
The golf legend made things Instagram official, sharing sweet snaps with his new love.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts," he captioned the post.
In the first photo, Woods and Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife posed in front of a vine-covered wall, with their arms wrapped around each other’s waists. Keeping it casual, Tiger rocked a white striped polo and jeans, while Vanessa coordinated in a ribbed sleeveless top and denim bottoms.
The second shot offered a more intimate glimpse into their budding romance, as Vanessa snuggled up with Tiger in a hammock, resting her head on his chest as he held her close.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the pair have been reportedly dating since just before Thanksgiving.
"She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week," the insider dished.
"They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway," they added.
According to another source, the two have a natural connection.
“[They] have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” the insider told Page Six.
“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source said, noting that the golfing legend has “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him.”
Vanessa, who was married to Donald Jr. from 2005 to 2018, shares five kids with her ex. Their romance may have sparked through their children, as both Tiger’s son, Charlie Woods, and Vanessa’s daughter Kai Trump are competitive golfers.
Charlie recently played in U.S. Open qualifiers, and last month, both he and Kai competed in the same tournament. Tiger was even seen with Kai at the Genesis Invitational, while Vanessa and her daughter attended a TGL match — the new golf league he co-founded with Rory McIlroy.
Before their romance went public, Vanessa had already shown her admiration for Tiger online, as she followed his Instagram page, as well as his TGR Foundation and the Tiger Woods Center, and even "liked" several of his photos. She also follows a fan page dedicated to Charlie.
Interestingly, while Vanessa keeps up with Tiger on social media, the 49-year-old golf icon, who debuted their relationship via Instagram, still doesn’t follow her back — at least not yet.