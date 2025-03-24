Tiger Woods Goes Instagram Official With Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa in PDA-Packed Photos

As OK! previously reported, the pair have been reportedly dating since just before Thanksgiving.

"She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over and spends the night and leaves in the morning. Maybe a few nights a week," the insider dished.

"They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway," they added.