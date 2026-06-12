Kai Trump Raves About 'Amazing' NBA Finals Atmosphere After MSG Crowd Boos Grandpa Donald
June 12 2026, Published 5:27 a.m. ET
Kai Trump’s night at the NBA Finals became more than a family outing once the crowd at New York City’s Madison Square Garden crowd saw who was in the suite.
The 19-year-old attended Monday night’s Knicks-Spurs game with her grandfather, President Donald Trump, who was loudly booed when cameras showed him during the National Anthem. Hours later, Kai posted a dimly lit selfie to Instagram Stories and focused on the game-night energy instead of the backlash.
“The atmosphere was amazing,” the post read. “Let’s get that win on Wednesday. Go Knicks.”
A Boo-Filled Finals Moment
The Knicks entered the game with a 2–0 lead over the San Antonio Spurs, giving New York fans their first Finals home game since 1999.
But Trump’s attendance brought heightened security around Madison Square Garden, including a police perimeter that blocked the general public from holding a watch party outside the arena.
Inside, the reaction was unmistakable. When cameras panned to Trump and Kai in a private suite, boos filled the arena.
The Knicks went on to lose a close game, 115–111, and some fans quickly blamed Trump’s presence for breaking the team’s momentum.
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Kai Trump Keeps It Personal
Kai has become one of the more public-facing younger members of the Trump family. Unlike Barron Trump, who generally stays out of the spotlight, she posts vlogs to her YouTube audience, attends public events with her family and endorses products on social media. She also spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
“Family members posting during a political flashpoint is one of the most underestimated dynamics in modern PR, because audiences process a relative’s content completely differently than they process a press statement or a campaign post,” said Aaron Evans, President of crisis PR firm Story Group.
“A grandkid posting from the same suite reads as a real person who was actually in the room, and that’s a kind of credibility no comms shop can manufacture,” he added.
The Post Becomes Part of the Story
Evans said Kai’s post did two things at once: it humanized the moment and extended the news cycle.
“Whether her team intended that second effect or not, that’s the result, and that’s the trade-off high-profile relatives have to think about before they post,” he explained.
His advice for relatives in viral moments is simple: do not try to fix the controversy.
“The clip is going to do what the clip is going to do,” he said. “No Instagram caption is going to convince the people who booed to like the public figure, but a family member showing genuine love and presence for someone they care about can absolutely move the people in the middle.”