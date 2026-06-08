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'What a Joke': Kai Trump Trolled for Showing Off Basic Outfit After Declaring 'I've Been on My Fashion Grind' — Watch

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

Kai Trump has been posting up a storm on social media.

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June 8 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump was feeling herself in a new social media post — but critics were quick to rain on her parade.

On Sunday, June 7, the 19-year-old posted a TikTok to show off her outfit, captioning the flirty clip, "Been on my fashion grind 🙃."

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Kai Trump Shows Off Her Style

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Photo of Kai Trump showed off her outfit in a June 7 TikTok post.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/tiktok

Kai Trump showed off her outfit in a June 7 TikTok post.

While mouthing along the words to Santana's "Maria Maria," Trump wore a dark gray, sleeveless bodysuit, denim miniskirt and a gold and black leather belt — an ensemble TikTok users didn't find very stylish.

"That’s a regular outfit," one person bluntly commented, while another quipped, "Fashion grind where lol."

"A skirt and a tank top???" a third individual asked, while a fourth penned, "What a joke."

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/tiktok

'Been on my fashion grind,' the 19-year-old captioned her video.

Trump's post comes a few days after she debuted a new hairstyle, reminiscent of mom Vanessa Trump.

The golfer's fans raved over the similarities between the two, with one commenting, "Kai looks beautiful with blonde hair and she looks so much like her mother."

"You look like your mom now," agreed another supporter, with a third writing, "With blonde hair she looks like her mama❤️🥰."

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Kai Trump's Mom Vanessa Was Diagnosed With Cancer

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Photo of Donald Trump's eldest grandchild debuted a blonder hair color.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/tiktok

Donald Trump's eldest grandchild debuted a blonder hair color.

Kai has been a loud supporter of her mom's after Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife announced in May that she was battling b----- cancer.

"While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan," the mother-of-five said via Instagram at the time. "I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."

Hours later, Kai posted a photo alongside her mom with the caption, "Strongest person I know. Love you."

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Photo of Kai Trump called her mother the 'strongest person I know.'
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

Kai Trump called her mother the 'strongest person I know.'

Fortunately, Vanessa was feeling good enough to see her oldest child graduate from high school.

In a video on Kai's YouTube page, Vanessa raved before the event, "This is my first of five [kids graduating], but you couldn’t ask for a better role model. She has been such a great guidance to her younger siblings, so I’m truly blessed.”

"I can’t believe she’s graduating today. As they get older, we get older, but it’s just amazing how I can still remember bringing her to the young 2’s program, and now here she is, graduating at 19, going off to college," the former model continued. "Thank god she's not too far away, she’s close by, but it’s very exciting. I’m very proud of her, I couldn’t be more proud."

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Vanessa Trump Says She's Leaning on 'the Closest People to Me'

Photo of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have been dating since late 2024.
Source: @tigerwoods/x

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have been dating since late 2024.

Also present for Kai's graduation ceremony was Vanessa's boyfriend, Tiger Woods.

Two days after Vanessa updated the world on her health battle, she posted a photo with the athlete and one with all of her kids, writing alongside the images, "My strength through it all! Family and the closest people to me."

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