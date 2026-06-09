Donald Trump, 79, Struggles to Walk in a Straight Line After Being Humiliated by Boos at Madison Square Garden
June 9 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump drew widespread media scrutiny and online criticism for a "zig-zagging" walk after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.
Critics and media outlets highlighted his unusual gait, which capped off an evening in which he faced a hostile local reception.
The president, who turns 80 next week, was greeted by a chorus of heavy boos from basketball fans when his face appeared on the Jumbotron during the national anthem.
He attended as a guest of New York Knicks president and friend James Dolan to watch his hometown team, who lost the game to the San Antonio Spurs, ending their recent winning streak.
“And to round off his classically controversial evening, the president caught the eye with a notable walk towards the press as he prepared to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport,” noted Leigh Kimmins in The Daily Beast, which has been intrepid in covering the senior POTUS’ aging and seemingly failing health.
“He was taken to the airport by motorcade, then Marine One, the presidential helicopter. Footage shot at JFK Airport shows him gingerly descending the stairs of the chopper before embarking on an arcing walk towards the press pack. He immediately veers to the right before looping over to his left before finally reaching the group,” Kimmins wrote.
Widely loathed by the majority of his native New York, the president faced heavy criticism from New Yorkers for plunging the Midtown Manhattan area around the arena into a strict five-block security lockdown.
The heightened protocols forced the cancelation of traditional outdoor fan watch parties.
Despite the visible booing and press coverage regarding his movement, Trump dismissed the criticism. Speaking to reporters at JFK Airport after the game, he stated that he "thought it was amazing" and interpreted the crowd's reaction on camera as "very good.”
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He later utilized a variety of scheduling excuses to skip subsequent games in the series.
While the White House did not issue a new emergency statement for the Knicks game, his medical team previously disclosed that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency.
“This, of course, is not the first time the president’s walk has garnered attention,” Kimmins noted.
This common condition causes blood to pool in the lower legs, resulting in noticeable swelling in the legs and ankles that can impact mobility and stride.
White House Insists Donald Trump Is in Great Health
Following his physical examinations, the White House physician reported that Trump exhibits "strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”
The medical team certified him as "fully fit to carry out all duties."
In public remarks, Trump has openly acknowledged altering his gait. He told CNBC that he deliberately takes extreme care when walking or exiting planes by taking slow, cautious steps because critics and the media would heavily amplify any slight stumble or trip.
In medical contexts, specific changes in gait — such as a shorter stride, rigid posture, or poor balance — can sometimes be early physical markers of neurological changes, including frontotemporal dementia or Parkinson's disease.