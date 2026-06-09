Politics Donald Trump, 79, Struggles to Walk in a Straight Line After Being Humiliated by Boos at Madison Square Garden Source: MEGA The New York Knicks broke their winning streak as Donald Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Lesley Abravanel June 9 2026, Published 1:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump drew widespread media scrutiny and online criticism for a "zig-zagging" walk after attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Critics and media outlets highlighted his unusual gait, which capped off an evening in which he faced a hostile local reception. The president, who turns 80 next week, was greeted by a chorus of heavy boos from basketball fans when his face appeared on the Jumbotron during the national anthem.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump is close pals with New York Knicks president James Dolan.

He attended as a guest of New York Knicks president and friend James Dolan to watch his hometown team, who lost the game to the San Antonio Spurs, ending their recent winning streak. “And to round off his classically controversial evening, the president caught the eye with a notable walk towards the press as he prepared to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International Airport,” noted Leigh Kimmins in The Daily Beast, which has been intrepid in covering the senior POTUS’ aging and seemingly failing health. “He was taken to the airport by motorcade, then Marine One, the presidential helicopter. Footage shot at JFK Airport shows him gingerly descending the stairs of the chopper before embarking on an arcing walk towards the press pack. He immediately veers to the right before looping over to his left before finally reaching the group,” Kimmins wrote.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was loudly booed by Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden.

Widely loathed by the majority of his native New York, the president faced heavy criticism from New Yorkers for plunging the Midtown Manhattan area around the arena into a strict five-block security lockdown. The heightened protocols forced the cancelation of traditional outdoor fan watch parties. Despite the visible booing and press coverage regarding his movement, Trump dismissed the criticism. Speaking to reporters at JFK Airport after the game, he stated that he "thought it was amazing" and interpreted the crowd's reaction on camera as "very good.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump appeared to walk weird after attending the NBA Finals.

He later utilized a variety of scheduling excuses to skip subsequent games in the series. While the White House did not issue a new emergency statement for the Knicks game, his medical team previously disclosed that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency. “This, of course, is not the first time the president’s walk has garnered attention,” Kimmins noted. This common condition causes blood to pool in the lower legs, resulting in noticeable swelling in the legs and ankles that can impact mobility and stride.

White House Insists Donald Trump Is in Great Health

Source: MEGA The White House insists Donald Trump is 'fully fit to carry out all duties.'