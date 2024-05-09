Following in Daddy Donald's Footsteps: Barron Trump, 18, Picked as Florida Delegate for 2024 Republican National Convention
It looks like Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, 18, is following in his father's footsteps and entering the political world.
The teenager, who will graduate from high school in mid-May, was picked by the Republican Party of Florida on Wednesday, May 8, as one of the state's delegates to the Republican National Convention, NBC News reported.
“We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members,” Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said in a statement. “Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”
Barron, whose mom is Melania Trump, has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to his older siblings Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump. (Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany will also be Florida at-large RNC delegates.)
Allison Gill, political commentator said Barron is "no longer off limits" while sharing NBC News' report, while Rob Voreck added that Barron's move into politics is "going to end very badly."
"He's now fair game to the media. I'm actually surprised. I thought Melania would do everything to prevent this but if Barron, now an adult, personally made the decision to participate in his father's circus, so be it," Voreck added.
"Barron Trump to step into the political arena as a Florida delegate at the Republican convention," another person added. "Children are off limits. However, at 18, Barron is now considered an adult. Should Barron choose to enter the Republican political circus, it will be game on."
In the meantime, Ivanka, who previously said she wouldn't be joining her dad's administration again if he were to become president, might be having second thoughts about getting in on the action.
According to an insider, Ivanka is “warming to the idea of trying to be helpful again.”
“[She’s] privately not ruling out having some sort of role. She’s not like ‘H--- no’ anymore,” they claimed of the 42-year-old.
The blonde beauty, who lives in Florida, is “quietly surveying members of her inner circle about when it might make sense to reengage with the campaign — and even whether to take a job in the administration if Trump wins," the source claimed.
Another insider claimed Ivanka is really thinking about her next move and what is right for her. “After a long-standing position of ruling it out, she’s more open to it. It’s getting more real, it’s revving up," they said.
However, her husband, Jared Kushner, may not be on board.
“Ivanka has gotten the urge again, but Jared has been a lot more focused on his investment business and being a lot more measured about discussing a return," the insider said.
Despite the new claims, a spokesperson stated: “As they’ve both repeatedly stated, Ivanka and Jared continue to focus on their family and lives in the private sector and do not intend to go back to politics.”